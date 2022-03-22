Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan planning to have first baby via surrogacy after secret wedding? Here's the truth

South actress Nayanthara is reportedly opting for surrogacy, a week after it was reported that she had a secret wedding with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

According to a report in BollywoodLife.com, reports have suggested that Nayanthara has apparently decided to become a mother via surrogacy. However, there’s no official confirmation yet.

Vignesh and Nayanthara got engaged in 2021 after dating for nearly six years. It was recently speculated that the couple secretly tied the knot after a video of them visiting Kaligammbal Temple surfaced on social media platforms.

Fans also noticed the actress was sporting sindoor on her forehead.

However, according to a report in Pinkvilla, there is no truth to the reports that the actress is opting for surrogacy.

She has a huge lineup of films, including one with Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee and is laser-focused on the same. A source close to the actor informed the publication that Nayanthara is not getting married anytime soon.

Nayanthara has Vignesh's 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' which is set to release soon. The film also has Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha as lead actors. Besides this, she has 'Godfather' co-starring megastar Chiranjeevi.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 04:44 PM IST