'Major', based on 26/11 hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life, to release on THIS date

Based on the story of real-life national hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan, upcoming film 'Major', starring Adivi Sesh in the titular role, is set to release in theatres on 3rd June, 2022.

Designed for the big screen experience and mounted on a large scale, the bilingual film was shot in both Hindi and Telugu, and will release in Malayalam as well. The film offers an insight into Sandeep Unnikrishnan's dedication, courage, sacrifices, love and spirit of life.

Celebrating the spirit of Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life, 'Major' traces the varied phases of the martyr's life, sneak peeks of which were witnessed in the teaser that has been playing in cinemas with all the recent blockbuster movies.

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, 'Major' is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma and will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam on 3rd June, 2022.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 12:27 PM IST