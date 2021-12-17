Ahead of the release of 'Major', actor Adivi Sesh signs two more Pan India films

On the occasion of his birthday (December 17), the stars have surely aligned in favor of actor Adivi Sesh as we can confirm that he has signed two huge pan India films.

While one film is slated to be a mind bending spy thriller, the other one is an official remake of an Oscar-winning film.

He will also be seen in the much awaited film, 'Major', which will be released in Hindi and Telugu. The movie marks his debut in Hindi cinema. Adivi plays the lead role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the film, who sacrificed his life for the nation during the 26-11 terrorist attack in Mumbai on November 26, 2011.

The trailer has already created a strong buzz amongst the audiences that cements the star power that Sesh carries.

Many are not aware that Adivi was born in Hyderabad but soon shifted to the US as a child. Growing up in California, the actor always had an inclination to cinema.

ALSO READ Adivi Sesh spills the beans on the making of Major

He has done some amazing movies to his credit before making his foray into Bollywood. His film, in which acted as well as wrote the screenplay for, 'Kshanam' was a commercial success and it went on to get nominated for numerous awards.

Sesh won the IIFA Award for the Best Screenplay and the Nandi Award for the Best Screenplay Writer for the movie 'Kshanam'.

In 2018, he was seen in Goodachari, an action thriller released to positive reviews and became a super hit and closed on September 6 at the box office, 33 days after release. The film was written by him and directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka.

Speaking on his birthday and more, Adivi AKA Major stated, "This year after a long time, I will have a smile on my birthday because this year I will get to spend it with my mom and dad, who have moved here from United States. I usually get to miss my birthday or celebrate it on video camera, because they are somewhere else and I am somewhere else so this will be good, to be able to spend it in person with them means a lot, especially in this pandemic."

Advertisement

"Also, I am looking forward to the efforts of the entire team that has put together Major, and also what the country thinks of it, and the Hindi space as well, I am excited to see the reaction that a dilliwala has to this film, to the operation of 26-11, to a life well lived, I am so curious to see how India's son truly reaches out to all of India," he added.

Adivi Sesh said that he is fortunate and thankful that even before the release of 'Major', he has got a couple of projects.

"The projects that I signed are all Indian films, and will be made in Hindi as well and will be Pan Indian releases. They will cater to a Hindi market, rather than just being dubbed, so the idea is to make them authentic and relevant to an audience across India, rather than just an opportunity to expand my market," he said.

Coming to the much-awaited 'Major', the film is inspired by true events, it portrays how real-life hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan played by Adivi, saved the lives of numerous hostages before being martyred by terrorists in the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai on November 26, 2008 during the infamous attack on the heritage hotel.

ALSO READ Saiee Manjrekar reveals what she learnt from Adivi Sesh

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 02:36 PM IST