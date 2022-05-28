Inspired by KGF's Rocky Bhai, Hyderabad teen smokes entire pack of cigarettes; hospitalised

A minor boy has been hospitalised in Hyderabad after he smoked an entire pack of cigarette being inspired by the character of Rocky Bhai from the film 'KGF'.

The 15-year-old was rushed to the hospital after he fell seriously ill. According to a report in Times Now, the boy smoked a packet of cigarette after watching the film 'KGF: Chapter 2' thrice in just two days. He was reportedly inspired by Rocky Bhai's style and wanted to act like him by smoking for the first time, only to fall severely sick.

Doctors at Hyderabad's Century Hospital successfully treated the minor and stated that it is often seen that youngsters get influenced by such trends presented through films.

'KGF: Chapter 2' released in April this year and it stars south superstar Yash as the protagonist Rocky Bhai. The film became a rage in the country and went on to shatter several box office records within just days of its release.

The film minted a whopping Rs 1,000 crore worldwide and became the fourth film after 'Dangal', 'Bahubali 2' and 'RRR' to achieve this distinction.