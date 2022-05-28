e-Paper Get App

Inspired by KGF's Rocky Bhai, Hyderabad teen smokes entire pack of cigarettes; hospitalised

Doctors at Hyderabad's Century Hospital have successfully treated the minor.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 05:42 PM IST
article-image

A minor boy has been hospitalised in Hyderabad after he smoked an entire pack of cigarette being inspired by the character of Rocky Bhai from the film 'KGF'.

The 15-year-old was rushed to the hospital after he fell seriously ill. According to a report in Times Now, the boy smoked a packet of cigarette after watching the film 'KGF: Chapter 2' thrice in just two days. He was reportedly inspired by Rocky Bhai's style and wanted to act like him by smoking for the first time, only to fall severely sick.

Doctors at Hyderabad's Century Hospital successfully treated the minor and stated that it is often seen that youngsters get influenced by such trends presented through films.

'KGF: Chapter 2' released in April this year and it stars south superstar Yash as the protagonist Rocky Bhai. The film became a rage in the country and went on to shatter several box office records within just days of its release.

The film minted a whopping Rs 1,000 crore worldwide and became the fourth film after 'Dangal', 'Bahubali 2' and 'RRR' to achieve this distinction.

Read Also
Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' now available for early access rentals on Amazon Prime Video
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentRegional-film-newsInspired by KGF's Rocky Bhai, Hyderabad teen smokes entire pack of cigarettes; hospitalised

RECENT STORIES

UP: Tipplers delight as Yogi govt ask companies to cut prices of imported liquor

UP: Tipplers delight as Yogi govt ask companies to cut prices of imported liquor

'Teams play safe against me': GT's Rashid Khan on his defensive game-plan in IPL 2022

'Teams play safe against me': GT's Rashid Khan on his defensive game-plan in IPL 2022

Change in mindset against spinners key to success in IPL 2022: GT's David Miller

Change in mindset against spinners key to success in IPL 2022: GT's David Miller

Gujarat: Is Hardik Patel joining BJP? Here's what we know so far

Gujarat: Is Hardik Patel joining BJP? Here's what we know so far

Elephant tramples woman to death near Gudalur in Tamil Nadu, 2nd incident in two days

Elephant tramples woman to death near Gudalur in Tamil Nadu, 2nd incident in two days