Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' now available for early access rentals on Amazon Prime Video

Starting May 16, fans of the 'KGF' franchise can get early access to the movie, before digital subscription, with newly launched ‘Movie Rentals’ on Prime Video.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films and directed by Prashanth Neel, 'KGF: Chapter 2' features an ensemble cast led by superstar Yash, along with Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois among others.

Starting today, movie lovers – both Prime members and those who are not yet Prime members, can rent the movie for Rs 199 on Prime Video. The movie will be available to rent in five languages – Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam in HD quality.

In addition to 'KGF: Chapter 2', viewers can also rent the latest Indian and international movies, and from a rich catalogue of popular movies (award winners and franchises).

A sequel to the 2018 film, 'KGF: Chapter 1' and 'KGF: Chapter 2' follows Rocky whose name strikes fear in the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields. While his allies look up to him, the government sees him as a threat to law and order. Rocky must battle threats from all sides for unchallenged supremacy. He is a hero and a saviour to the people of Narachi. While trying to fulfil his promise to his mother, he must face many obstacles in the form of Adheera, Inayat Khalil and Ramika Sen.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 07:39 PM IST