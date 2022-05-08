Watch video: Tanzania's internet sensation Neema Paul recreates 'KGF: Chapter 2' dialogue

These siblings from Tanzania have been breaking the internet with their highly entertaining dance and lip-syncing videos on popular Indian songs, and other melodies.

She usually makes videos with her brother Kili Paul but this time she is seen creating a video with a kid. She is dressed in her usual maroon attire and ornaments and the kid is dressed in blue pant and green t-shirt.

In the video, she is seen recreating the iconic dialogue of Archana Jois's KGF: Chapter 2. As the kid had placed his head on her lap. They Lip sync the gold dialogue.

Kili and Neema shared the video on Instagram with the caption: "Kgf 2 scene @thenameisyash @hombalefilms"

The video was uploaded 22 hours ago and since then it has gathered 1 Million views, 216K likes and multiple comments.

One of the users commented: "You do better acting than Rocky's mother, you should have been in Bollywood better than this"

While another commented: "I think all African people has a talent of lip sync."

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 04:57 PM IST