Watch video: Tanzania's internet sensation Neema Paul recreates 'KGF: Chapter 2' dialogue

These siblings from Tanzania have been breaking the internet with their highly entertaining dance and lip-syncing videos on popular Indian songs, and other melodies.
She usually makes videos with her brother Kili Paul but this time she is seen creating a video with a kid. She is dressed in her usual maroon attire and ornaments and the kid is dressed in blue pant and green t-shirt.
In the video, she is seen recreating the iconic dialogue of Archana Jois's KGF: Chapter 2. As the kid had placed his head on her lap. They Lip sync the gold dialogue.
Kili and Neema shared the video on Instagram with the caption: "Kgf 2 scene @thenameisyash @hombalefilms"
The video was uploaded 22 hours ago and since then it has gathered 1 Million views, 216K likes and multiple comments.
One of the users commented: "You do better acting than Rocky's mother, you should have been in Bollywood better than this"
While another commented: "I think all African people has a talent of lip sync."
Watch the video, right here:
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)