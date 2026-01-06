ZTCC Pune Records Highest Organ Donations In Maharashtra, Saves 207 Lives | Representative Pic

The Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), Pune, has recorded the highest number of organ donations in Maharashtra.

A total of 79 brain-dead organ donors were transplanted into 207 patients, helping save many lives. Kidney transplants were the highest, with 117 patients benefiting. 67 liver transplants,13 lung transplants, and 4 heart transplants. In addition, a few combined transplants were also carried out successfully.

Looking at the causes of brain death, 28 donors were brain-dead due to accidents or injuries, while 51 donors were affected due to illness or other non-accident reasons.

In terms of gender, most donors were men (72%), while 28% were women. ZTCC Pune’s work has helped spread awareness about organ donation and has given new hope to many ill patients. Notably, this year, organs were also donated by an Australian woman, highlighting the global impact of organ donation.

Maharashtra recorded 153 deceased organ donors in 2025 across four ZTCC, with Pune emerging as the top contributor, according to official data.

The ZTCC Pune region reported 79 deceased donors, accounting for more than half of the state’s total. Mumbai followed with 53 donors, while Nagpur recorded 16. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ZTCC reported five deceased donors during the year