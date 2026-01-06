 ZTCC Pune Records Highest Organ Donations In Maharashtra, Saves 207 Lives
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneZTCC Pune Records Highest Organ Donations In Maharashtra, Saves 207 Lives

ZTCC Pune Records Highest Organ Donations In Maharashtra, Saves 207 Lives

A total of 79 brain-dead organ donors were transplanted into 207 patients, helping save many lives. Kidney transplants were the highest, with 117 patients benefiting. 67 liver transplants,13 lung transplants, and 4 heart transplants. In addition, a few combined transplants were also carried out successfully.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
ZTCC Pune Records Highest Organ Donations In Maharashtra, Saves 207 Lives | Representative Pic

The Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), Pune, has recorded the highest number of organ donations in Maharashtra.

A total of 79 brain-dead organ donors were transplanted into 207 patients, helping save many lives. Kidney transplants were the highest, with 117 patients benefiting.  67 liver transplants,13 lung transplants, and 4 heart transplants. In addition, a few combined transplants were also carried out successfully.

Looking at the causes of brain death, 28 donors were brain-dead due to accidents or injuries, while 51 donors were affected due to illness or other non-accident reasons.

In terms of gender, most donors were men (72%), while 28% were women. ZTCC Pune’s work has helped spread awareness about organ donation and has given new hope to many ill patients. Notably, this year, organs were also donated by an Australian woman, highlighting the global impact of organ donation.

FPJ Shorts
'Serious Roles Serious Log': Did Varun Dhawan Give It By To Netizens Amid Trolling For Looking Unserious In Border 2 Song Ghar Kab Aaoge?
'Serious Roles Serious Log': Did Varun Dhawan Give It By To Netizens Amid Trolling For Looking Unserious In Border 2 Song Ghar Kab Aaoge?
63 Lakh ITRs Still Pending In AY 2025–26, Are Taxpayers Refunds At Risk?
63 Lakh ITRs Still Pending In AY 2025–26, Are Taxpayers Refunds At Risk?
'I Injured My...': Varun Dhawan Opens Up On Intense Prep For Border 2, Reveals Filming With 'Real Soldiers' In Uttar Pradesh
'I Injured My...': Varun Dhawan Opens Up On Intense Prep For Border 2, Reveals Filming With 'Real Soldiers' In Uttar Pradesh
Mumbai: Allcargo Terminals Boosts CFS Capacity To 3.6 Lakh TEUs, Strengthening India's EXIM Trade Infrastructure
Mumbai: Allcargo Terminals Boosts CFS Capacity To 3.6 Lakh TEUs, Strengthening India's EXIM Trade Infrastructure
Read Also
Pune: After 15 Deaths In 7 Months, PMPML Tightens Noose On Contractor Bus Drivers
article-image

Maharashtra recorded 153 deceased organ donors in 2025 across four ZTCC, with Pune emerging as the top contributor, according to official data.

The ZTCC Pune region reported 79 deceased donors, accounting for more than half of the state’s total. Mumbai followed with 53 donors, while Nagpur recorded 16. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ZTCC reported five deceased donors during the year

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Polls: Battles Between Established Leaders In 22 Seats To Decide Who...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Polls: Battles Between Established Leaders In 22 Seats To Decide Who...

ZTCC Pune Records Highest Organ Donations In Maharashtra, Saves 207 Lives

ZTCC Pune Records Highest Organ Donations In Maharashtra, Saves 207 Lives

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar & NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Laud Suresh Kalmadi's Role In Pune's...

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar & NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Laud Suresh Kalmadi's Role In Pune's...

Pune Municipal Corporation Polls 2026: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Takes 'Look In The Mirror'...

Pune Municipal Corporation Polls 2026: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Takes 'Look In The Mirror'...

Pune: After 15 Deaths In 7 Months, PMPML Tightens Noose On Contractor Bus Drivers

Pune: After 15 Deaths In 7 Months, PMPML Tightens Noose On Contractor Bus Drivers