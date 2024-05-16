Zomato Expands Priority Food Delivery Service To Pune: Here's All You Need To Know About It | Image credit: Google

The online food delivery company Zomato has expanded its 'priority food delivery service' to three more cities, including Pune, after piloting the offering in parts of Mumbai and Bengaluru.

According to details available on the Zomato app, the company is offering users the choice to select the priority delivery option to get their food delivered up to five minutes faster compared to standard delivery.

For the service, the company is charging ₹19 to ₹29 per order, as well as charging the additional fee for priority deliveries from 'Zomato Gold' users, reported Inc42.

The new development comes at a time when Zomato has been experimenting with a variety of new offerings to increase revenue.

Last month, it was reported to be testing last-mile delivery services for office workers in corporate parks, according to the report.

Recently, the online food delivery company also introduced an all-electric "large order fleet" to deliver large orders for up to 50 people at once.

Last month, it also increased its platform fee to ₹5 per order from ₹4 earlier.

Meanwhile, the company's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) increased by 26.8 per cent to ₹175 crore in the quarter ended March 31 of the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) from Rs 138 crore in the previous quarter.