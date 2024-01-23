'Yuva Sangam' Welcomes 50 Assamese Students At Savitribai Phule Pune University |

50 students from Assam, participating in the 'Yuva Sangam' cultural exchange programme, were warmly welcomed at Savitribai Phule Pune University.

In reciprocity, 50 students from SPPU embarked on an Educational-Cultural study tour to Assam under the same initiative.

Aligned with the Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat scheme, Yuva Sangam provides students of higher education the opportunity for the exchange of cultural and educational ideas by visiting different states. This marks the third phase of the initiative, with Maharashtra partnering with Assam. Fifty students from higher education institutions across the state were selected for the journey to Assam, scheduled from January 16 to January 26.

On the initial day of the third phase of 'Yuva Sangam,' held at the university's main building, the Assamese students experienced the authentic Marathi culture.

The 'Yuva Sangam' initiative, organised nationwide under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' campaign, is in its third phase this year.

Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat program

The Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat program seeks to foster interaction and encourage mutual understanding among people from different states and Union Territories through state and UT pairing. This initiative involves states engaging in activities to establish a continuous and organised cultural connection, encompassing language learning, culture, traditions, music, tourism, cuisine, sports, and the exchange of best practices.

As part of cultural exchange activities, selected students from Maharashtra and Assam are involved in state visits. A team of students from Assam arrived in Pune on Sunday for this purpose.

On the first day, the visiting students appreciated the University of Pune's preparations and planning for the week-long event. In a special function presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Parag Kalkar, all participating students were introduced to SPPU, Maharashtra, and Marathi culture on Sunday evening.

Taking into account the expectations of the visiting students, the university outlined the field visits and cultural exchange programs planned for them.