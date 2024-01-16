SPPU Expanding Global Reach With Educational Centers In Kazakhstan, Georgia, Nepal

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) | Gaurav Kadam

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is set to initiate educational centers in other countries, following its successful venture in Qatar, according to several media reports. Countries like Kazakhstan, Georgia, and Nepal have expressed interest in hosting SPPU educational centers, reflecting a growing demand.

SPPU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Suresh Gosavi, explained the rationale behind this international expansion, stating, "There is a significant number of students from our country pursuing higher education abroad. In light of this, foreign universities are permitted to establish educational centers in India. SPPU has already established a successful educational center in Qatar, and now, considering the demand from other nations, the university is contemplating the expansion of these international centers."

Qatar center has introduces several courses

He further highlighted the positive response to the Qatar educational center, with numerous admissions this year. Following requests from countries like Kazakhstan, Georgia, and Nepal, visits have been made, and pending approvals and technical procedures, decisions will be made to establish educational centers in these locations.

While the Qatar center has introduced courses such as Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Management, and Bachelor of Science (Physics) this year, plans are underway to introduce the Biotechnology degree course in the next academic year. The innovative approach includes bringing students from these courses to Pune for a three-week educational project, demonstrating SPPU's commitment to global education initiatives.