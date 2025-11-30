'Yamdoot' Protest: Citizens Demand Safety At Accident-Prone Navale Bridge In Pune | Anand Chaini

Pune: Residents of Narhe, Dhayari, Vadgaon and neighbouring areas took to the streets on Sunday to express their anger over the recurring accidents at the Navale Bridge stretch. In a massive show of public outrage, citizens organised a ‘Jan Aakrosh Andolan’—a demonstration marked not by silence, but by slogans, symbolic performances and black ribbon protests aimed at drawing the administration’s attention.

The march began at 10 a.m. from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Narhegaon. Resonating chants such as “Stop accidents,” “Ensure safety measures now,” and “How many more lives?” echoed across the Narhe–Navale Bridge area. The protest concluded at one of the major accident-prone spots near the bridge.

'Yamdoot' Protest: Citizens Demand Safety At Accident-Prone Navale Bridge In Pune | Anand Chaini

A striking highlight of the protest was the symbolic act performed by volunteers dressed as ‘Yamdoot’ (messengers of death) and severely injured patients. Their realistic portrayal depicted the grim reality of frequent fatal mishaps in the area.

Demonstrators tied black ribbons to register their strong dissent against the rising number of accidents. Over the past few months, the Navale Bridge stretch has witnessed a worrying surge in accidents. Residents blame road defects, traffic congestion, poor adherence to speed limits and delays in ongoing road improvement work for the dangerous situation. Many expressed deep frustration over the administration’s inaction.

Citizen Voices

• “Accidents happen every day, but corrective measures are nowhere to be seen. Action begins only after lives are lost. Providing safe roads is the administration’s responsibility.” — Rajesh Bobade, Narhe

“People are dying because of faulty roads, poor signal systems and lack of speed control. This negligence is unbearable,” said another resident, Anant Kanbarkar, Narhe.

“We're protesting with black ribbons and slogans so that someone pays attention to our suffering. The question ‘How many more lives?’ must now be answered by the authorities, added Ananta Balkawade, Narhe

Key Demands Raised by Citizens

• Immediate repairs and safety improvements at accident-prone spots

• Urgent speed control and traffic management measures

• Proper road markings, lane discipline and prompt road maintenance

• A long-term safety plan to prevent further loss of life

The public outcry has intensified, with citizens insisting that the government and concerned departments intervene urgently.

With repeated fatalities triggering widespread anger, residents have demanded swift, concrete action, arguing that mere assurances will no longer suffice.