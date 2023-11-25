 'Writing Happened Accidentally, It Was Never My Aspiration': Saurabh Shukla At 4th Deccan Literature Festival
e-Paper Get App
HomePune'Writing Happened Accidentally, It Was Never My Aspiration': Saurabh Shukla At 4th Deccan Literature Festival

'Writing Happened Accidentally, It Was Never My Aspiration': Saurabh Shukla At 4th Deccan Literature Festival

Saurabh Shukla, known for his stellar performances in films like 'Jolly LLB', 'Barfi', and 'Nayak', and his screenwriting contributions to films like 'Satya', shared numerous anecdotes and experiences from his cinematic journey

Anand ChainiUpdated: Saturday, November 25, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
'Writing Happened Accidentally, It Was Never My Aspiration': Saurabh Shukla At 4th Deccan Literature Festival | Anand Chaini

The fourth edition of the Deccan Literature Festival commenced on Saturday at the Balagandharv Rang Mandir in the city, inaugurated by the acclaimed actor, screenwriter, and film director Saurabh Shukla.

Following the inauguration, a special programme titled 'Coffee Table Talk' featured Shukla, who shared insights into his journey within the film industry and beyond.

Shukla expressed that his initial aspiration was always to become an actor; however, his foray into writing was accidental. "Writing happened accidentally and was never my aspiration. I always wanted to become an actor, but while doing theatre, I realised the need to write because I couldn’t understand other writers’ work. I started writing for myself, and then it slowly became a routine for me," he mentioned.

During discussions about the amalgamation of theatrics and films as art forms, Shukla emphasised, “Theatre and films aren’t singular art forms, but rather a collective platform where various art forms merge in a symphony.”

The actor, known for his stellar performances in films like 'Jolly LLB', 'Barfi', and 'Nayak', and his screenwriting contributions to films like 'Satya', shared numerous anecdotes and experiences from his cinematic journey.

The event saw the presence of Indian theatre director and academician Waman Kendre, former president of Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan Vasant Abaji Dahake, and Curator of the Deccan Literature Festival Monika Singh, among other distinguished personalities.

Read Also
VIDEO: Indian Troops Showcase Army Martial Arts Routine During Mitra Shakti Exercise With Sri Lanka...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: BJ Medical College's 1973 Batch Pledges Support For Students In Need

Pune: BJ Medical College's 1973 Batch Pledges Support For Students In Need

'Writing Happened Accidentally, It Was Never My Aspiration': Saurabh Shukla At 4th Deccan Literature...

'Writing Happened Accidentally, It Was Never My Aspiration': Saurabh Shukla At 4th Deccan Literature...

Pune: EAM S Jaishankar Pitches For International Relations With Indian Characteristics; Watch Video

Pune: EAM S Jaishankar Pitches For International Relations With Indian Characteristics; Watch Video

IAPAR's Theatre Mentorship Programme Gives You A Chance To Learn About Life In Theatre And Theatre...

IAPAR's Theatre Mentorship Programme Gives You A Chance To Learn About Life In Theatre And Theatre...

Pune: Mohammadwadi To Be Renamed To Mahadevwadi? Details Inside

Pune: Mohammadwadi To Be Renamed To Mahadevwadi? Details Inside