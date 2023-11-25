'Writing Happened Accidentally, It Was Never My Aspiration': Saurabh Shukla At 4th Deccan Literature Festival | Anand Chaini

The fourth edition of the Deccan Literature Festival commenced on Saturday at the Balagandharv Rang Mandir in the city, inaugurated by the acclaimed actor, screenwriter, and film director Saurabh Shukla.

Following the inauguration, a special programme titled 'Coffee Table Talk' featured Shukla, who shared insights into his journey within the film industry and beyond.

Shukla expressed that his initial aspiration was always to become an actor; however, his foray into writing was accidental. "Writing happened accidentally and was never my aspiration. I always wanted to become an actor, but while doing theatre, I realised the need to write because I couldn’t understand other writers’ work. I started writing for myself, and then it slowly became a routine for me," he mentioned.

During discussions about the amalgamation of theatrics and films as art forms, Shukla emphasised, “Theatre and films aren’t singular art forms, but rather a collective platform where various art forms merge in a symphony.”

The actor, known for his stellar performances in films like 'Jolly LLB', 'Barfi', and 'Nayak', and his screenwriting contributions to films like 'Satya', shared numerous anecdotes and experiences from his cinematic journey.

The event saw the presence of Indian theatre director and academician Waman Kendre, former president of Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan Vasant Abaji Dahake, and Curator of the Deccan Literature Festival Monika Singh, among other distinguished personalities.