 World Toilet Day: Pune Metro Partners With ToiletSeva, Commits To Providing Clean Toilets For Commuters At All Metro Stations
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneWorld Toilet Day: Pune Metro Partners With ToiletSeva, Commits To Providing Clean Toilets For Commuters At All Metro Stations

World Toilet Day: Pune Metro Partners With ToiletSeva, Commits To Providing Clean Toilets For Commuters At All Metro Stations

As per the United Nations, World Toilet Day is observed to raise awareness about the need for all human beings to have access to sanitation

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
World Toilet Day: Pune Metro Partners With ToiletSeva, Commits To Providing Clean Toilets For Commuters At All Metro Stations | Sourced

On the occasion of World Toilet Day, Pune Metro on Tuesday announced its collaboration with ToiletSeva. ToiletSeva is a mobile application on which one can find a proper toilet without roaming aimlessly in search of it. On the app, one can also report if the toilet isn't clean, thereby helping others in finding a cleaner toilet.

Read Also
Army Man's 'Drunk' Minor Son Crashes SUV Into 3 Vehicles On Pune-Nashik Highway; 1 Dead, 3 Injured
article-image

"Today (19th November) is #InternationalToiletDay. Pune Metro is proud to collaborate with ToiletSeva. We are committed to providing clean toilets (washrooms) at Metro stations to commuters. Please provide your feedback - submit ratings and report issues, using the #ToiletSeva app," read the post on Pune Metro's official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

What is the thought behind ToiletSeva? "Empowering people and inculcating a sense of responsibility to make and keep toilets clean, hygienic, and accessible to people in need. The encouragement towards hygiene and cleanliness can do the magic and inspire others to do the same," as stated on its website.

Read Also
Pune: Button Battery Safely Removed from 4-Year-Old’s Windpipe at City-Based Hospital
article-image

As per the United Nations, World Toilet Day is observed to raise awareness about the need for all human beings to have access to sanitation. 3.5 billion people still live without safely managed sanitation, including 419 million who practice open defecation, the UN stated. Sanitation is a human right. It protects everyone's dignity and especially transforms the lives of women and girls. More investment and better governance of sanitation are critical for a fairer, more peaceful world, it further added.

FPJ Shorts
TVS Launches Apache RTR 160 4V USD Fork Variant Priced at Rs 1.40 Lakh
TVS Launches Apache RTR 160 4V USD Fork Variant Priced at Rs 1.40 Lakh
Gujarat Murder: Former BJP Councillor's Son Stabbed To Death On Hospital Premises In Vadodara; Protests Erupt
Gujarat Murder: Former BJP Councillor's Son Stabbed To Death On Hospital Premises In Vadodara; Protests Erupt
'Udne Ki Aasha Is Not Dreamy Or Far Fetched': Neha Harsora Credits Show's Relatability Factor For Its Success (Exclusive)
'Udne Ki Aasha Is Not Dreamy Or Far Fetched': Neha Harsora Credits Show's Relatability Factor For Its Success (Exclusive)
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: 43,020 Voters Removed From Mumbai Electoral Rolls Post-2024 Lok Sabha Polls
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: 43,020 Voters Removed From Mumbai Electoral Rolls Post-2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Flying Squad Searches Automobiles Outlet Of Yugendra Pawar's Father In Baramati

Pune: Flying Squad Searches Automobiles Outlet Of Yugendra Pawar's Father In Baramati

Pune Assembly Elections: Over 18,000 Police Personnel Deployed To Ensure Law & Order At 8,462...

Pune Assembly Elections: Over 18,000 Police Personnel Deployed To Ensure Law & Order At 8,462...

World Toilet Day: Pune Metro Partners With ToiletSeva, Commits To Providing Clean Toilets For...

World Toilet Day: Pune Metro Partners With ToiletSeva, Commits To Providing Clean Toilets For...

Flights From Pune To North India Delayed Due To Dense Fog

Flights From Pune To North India Delayed Due To Dense Fog

Army Man's 'Drunk' Minor Son Crashes SUV Into 3 Vehicles On Pune-Nashik Highway; 1 Dead, 3 Injured

Army Man's 'Drunk' Minor Son Crashes SUV Into 3 Vehicles On Pune-Nashik Highway; 1 Dead, 3 Injured