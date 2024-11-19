World Toilet Day: Pune Metro Partners With ToiletSeva, Commits To Providing Clean Toilets For Commuters At All Metro Stations | Sourced

On the occasion of World Toilet Day, Pune Metro on Tuesday announced its collaboration with ToiletSeva. ToiletSeva is a mobile application on which one can find a proper toilet without roaming aimlessly in search of it. On the app, one can also report if the toilet isn't clean, thereby helping others in finding a cleaner toilet.

Today (19th November) is #InternationalToiletDay.



Pune Metro is proud to collaborate with ToiletSeva. We are committed to provide clean toilets (washrooms) at Metro stations to commuters.



Please provide your feedback - submit ratings and report issues, using the #ToiletSeva… https://t.co/EHSh8yqe9R — Pune Metro Rail (@metrorailpune) November 19, 2024

"Today (19th November) is #InternationalToiletDay. Pune Metro is proud to collaborate with ToiletSeva. We are committed to providing clean toilets (washrooms) at Metro stations to commuters. Please provide your feedback - submit ratings and report issues, using the #ToiletSeva app," read the post on Pune Metro's official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

What is the thought behind ToiletSeva? "Empowering people and inculcating a sense of responsibility to make and keep toilets clean, hygienic, and accessible to people in need. The encouragement towards hygiene and cleanliness can do the magic and inspire others to do the same," as stated on its website.

As per the United Nations, World Toilet Day is observed to raise awareness about the need for all human beings to have access to sanitation. 3.5 billion people still live without safely managed sanitation, including 419 million who practice open defecation, the UN stated. Sanitation is a human right. It protects everyone's dignity and especially transforms the lives of women and girls. More investment and better governance of sanitation are critical for a fairer, more peaceful world, it further added.