 Army Man's 'Drunk' Minor Son Crashes SUV Into 3 Vehicles On Pune-Nashik Highway; 1 Dead, 3 Injured
According to the information received, the minor driver is 17 years and 10 months old. He is a native of Assam and is a first-year student at a central government-run residential engineering college in Dighi

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Army Man's 'Drunk' Minor Son Crashes SUV Into 3 Vehicles On Pune-Nashik Highway; 1 Dead, 3 Injured | Representational Image

Reviving memories of the infamous Porsche crash case, yet another tragic accident has occurred in Pune. A speeding SUV driven by a minor son of a soldier in the Indian Army, who was allegedly drunk, crashed into several vehicles, leaving an auto-rickshaw driver dead and two others injured at Bhosari on the Pune-Nashik Highway. The accident took place on Saturday night.

According to the information received, the minor driver is 17 years and 10 months old. He is a native of Assam and is a first-year student at a central government-run residential engineering college in Dighi. He had allegedly consumed alcohol on Saturday evening and was driving his friend's SUV from Bhosari to Nashik Phata at high speed. He lost control after which the SUV collided with the road divider near the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) office on the Pune-Nashik Highway in Bhosari around 9:45pm.

Pune: Authorities Under Scrutiny After Fire Erupts At Aundh District Hospital
Police said the impact was so severe that the SUV jumped the road divider and crashed into three vehicles — an auto-rickshaw, a scooter and a motorcycle coming from the opposite side. In the accident, auto-rickshaw driver Amod Kamble (27, a resident of Bhosari) died, while two others were injured. The minor driver's 20-year-old friend, who owned the SUV, escaped with minor injuries.

In connection with this incident, a case has been registered at the Dapodi Police Station. The police have booked the accused under sections 281 (rash driving), 125(a), 125(b) for endangering the personal safety or life of others, 324(4), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Pune Assembly Polls: Kothrud Voters Demand More Accessible MLA
Later on Monday, the minor was produced before the juvenile justice board (JJB) and sent to an observation home.

The police seized the SUV and informed the family of the accused about the accident.

