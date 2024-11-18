Pune Assembly Polls: Kothrud Voters Demand More Accessible MLA | FPJ Photo

Residents of the Kothrud Assembly constituency in Pune expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of action on critical civic issues. During ground reporting by The Free Press Journal, locals highlighted a range of problems, from traffic congestion to poor infrastructure and inadequate public services, urging candidates to address their grievances.

Praveen Karde, a dairy owner, said, "We only see the candidates at our doorstep when the election is near. In the Kothrud constituency, it's tough to meet with the MLA. The biggest issue in Kothrud is traffic congestion. From Nal Stop to Chandni Chowk, it takes more than two hours. Last week, a child was seriously injured, and the ambulance van was stuck in a traffic jam for hours. The situation is dire on Paud Road. From Chandini Chowk to Deccan, there should be a flyover to solve the issue. Development has been done but more work is needed on ground-level issues."

Chaya Jadhav, a housewife, expressed, "Due to bad condition of drainage lines, waterlogging is the regular problem during the rainy season. The candidates just complete their tenure; no one is serious about solving the drainage issue and finding a permanent solution. Moreover, at the garbage centre at Kothrud depot, PMC workers do not work properly. The garbage is dumped openly on the roadside, and dedicated staff ignore picking it up on time. Due to garbage in the area, mosquito breeding is at its peak, which is hazardous for residents' health. We only request the MLA to look at the resident issue at the ground level. They need to conduct foot marches twice or thrice a month."

Mahesh Salunkhe, an engineer, said that the construction of Eklavya College Road (Shantiban Chowk to Dukkar Khind) has been pending for the last few years. "Commuters are struggling to travel on it. Many accidents have occurred due to the bad condition of roads. This should be completed as soon as possible. However, in this election, we want some change and we will vote accordingly," he added.

Chandrakant Chavan, who runs a tea stall, stated, "There should be only two parties for the election; voters are confused about whom they are voting for. People are losing their trust that the candidate will stay in the same party or not for the whole term. We are upset by both Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi. Candidates should stand by their words. We hope the upcoming MLA will solve all the issues in the constituency. "