 World Mental Health Day: Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's MITRA Initiative Reaches Over 40,000 Primary Students Across 96 Schools
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneWorld Mental Health Day: Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's MITRA Initiative Reaches Over 40,000 Primary Students Across 96 Schools

World Mental Health Day: Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's MITRA Initiative Reaches Over 40,000 Primary Students Across 96 Schools

The MITRA initiative not only provides individual and group counselling but also integrates lessons in empathy, compassion, and responsibility through activities like poster competitions, elocution, and teamwork-based projects

Press ReleaseUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
World Mental Health Day: Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's MITRA Initiative Reaches Over 40,000 Primary Students Across 96 Schools | Sourced

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is making significant progress in student mental health through its pioneering MITRA (Mental health Initiative for promoTion, pRevention, and redressAl) programme, which has been implemented in 96 primary schools and reaches approximately 40,000 students from grades 1 to 8. The initiative, launched at a critical time when young students face unique social and emotional challenges, provides trained counsellors who visit schools weekly, offering guidance on stress management, bullying, health, and hygiene, along with effective study skills.

These counsellors, or “Dadas” and “Tais,” have quickly become trusted figures, giving students someone neutral and non-judgmental to talk to about the difficulties they face, whether in school or at home. Students look forward to their sessions, often requesting more frequent visits from the counsellors. This enthusiasm among students highlights the initiative's importance, as PCMC officials recognise that offering support at the primary level can help foster resilience and emotional health from an early age.

Read Also
Pune: NCP (SP) To Get Another Boost In Western Maharashtra As BJP Leader Sanjay Kakade Likely To...
article-image

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, “Today’s young students face unique and often challenging pressures. With MITRA, we’re giving them a safe space to develop life skills and address their emotional needs. We are proud to be the only corporation to lead such a comprehensive programme focussed on both mental health and value-based education in schools.”

The MITRA initiative not only provides individual and group counselling but also integrates lessons in empathy, compassion, and responsibility through activities like poster competitions, elocution, and teamwork-based projects. The counsellors work with teachers and parents, guiding them on how to support the students' social and emotional growth. Teachers, too, report positive changes in the classroom as they benefit from having a mental health professional to consult on student concerns and behavioural strategies.

FPJ Shorts
IREDA Shares Climb Nearly 2% Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Announcement
IREDA Shares Climb Nearly 2% Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Announcement
IN PICS: 10 Lesser Known Facts About India's Visionary Philanthropist Ratan Tata
IN PICS: 10 Lesser Known Facts About India's Visionary Philanthropist Ratan Tata
Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Shares Shoot Up 10% After Modi Cabinet Approves ₹71,000 Crore Defence Deals
Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Shares Shoot Up 10% After Modi Cabinet Approves ₹71,000 Crore Defence Deals
Rohit Sharma Visits Injured Musheer Khan; Sarfaraz Khan Shares Pic On Social Media
Rohit Sharma Visits Injured Musheer Khan; Sarfaraz Khan Shares Pic On Social Media

“Having a counsellor has helped us understand our students’ needs better and created a more inclusive, positive atmosphere in our classrooms,” shared a teacher involved in the programme.

Read Also
Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Stakes Claim On Hadapsar, Vadgaon Sheri, Khadakwasla Assembly Seats In...
article-image

PCMC has extended mental health support to its secondary schools through a partnership with the mental health organisation Sangath. The programme currently covers 19 secondary schools, reaching over 5,500 students in classes 9 and 10. Funded by Bajaj Finance Ltd, this initiative equips older students with strategies to manage academic pressures, bullying, and family issues, while offering tailored sessions on mental health and self-care. The programme has been transformative for students, helping them gain confidence and improve their academic focus.

PCMC’s initiative also places a strong emphasis on creating an inclusive school culture that values mental health and personal growth. Sangath’s programme for secondary schools has demonstrated a noticeable shift in student behaviour, with reductions in bullying incidents, improved self-discipline, and increased interest in counselling services. Teachers report higher engagement levels and positive interactions in the classroom.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'₹200 Chi Quarter Aata ₹250 La Zali': Maharashtra Man Lashes Out At 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' For...

'₹200 Chi Quarter Aata ₹250 La Zali': Maharashtra Man Lashes Out At 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' For...

Pune Sees Huge Surge in Deaths Due to Leopard Attacks: Death of Junnar Woman Marks 7th Casualty in...

Pune Sees Huge Surge in Deaths Due to Leopard Attacks: Death of Junnar Woman Marks 7th Casualty in...

World Mental Health Day: Pune-Based Muktaa Charitable Foundation’s Mental Health Helpline Assists...

World Mental Health Day: Pune-Based Muktaa Charitable Foundation’s Mental Health Helpline Assists...

10 Must-See Photos from Pratapgad's Spectacular Mashal Mahotsav

10 Must-See Photos from Pratapgad's Spectacular Mashal Mahotsav

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Maharashtra Govt Sacks 2 JJB Members Who Granted Bail To Minor Accused

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Maharashtra Govt Sacks 2 JJB Members Who Granted Bail To Minor Accused