World Mental Health Day: Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's MITRA Initiative Reaches Over 40,000 Primary Students Across 96 Schools

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is making significant progress in student mental health through its pioneering MITRA (Mental health Initiative for promoTion, pRevention, and redressAl) programme, which has been implemented in 96 primary schools and reaches approximately 40,000 students from grades 1 to 8. The initiative, launched at a critical time when young students face unique social and emotional challenges, provides trained counsellors who visit schools weekly, offering guidance on stress management, bullying, health, and hygiene, along with effective study skills.

These counsellors, or “Dadas” and “Tais,” have quickly become trusted figures, giving students someone neutral and non-judgmental to talk to about the difficulties they face, whether in school or at home. Students look forward to their sessions, often requesting more frequent visits from the counsellors. This enthusiasm among students highlights the initiative's importance, as PCMC officials recognise that offering support at the primary level can help foster resilience and emotional health from an early age.

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, “Today’s young students face unique and often challenging pressures. With MITRA, we’re giving them a safe space to develop life skills and address their emotional needs. We are proud to be the only corporation to lead such a comprehensive programme focussed on both mental health and value-based education in schools.”

The MITRA initiative not only provides individual and group counselling but also integrates lessons in empathy, compassion, and responsibility through activities like poster competitions, elocution, and teamwork-based projects. The counsellors work with teachers and parents, guiding them on how to support the students' social and emotional growth. Teachers, too, report positive changes in the classroom as they benefit from having a mental health professional to consult on student concerns and behavioural strategies.

“Having a counsellor has helped us understand our students’ needs better and created a more inclusive, positive atmosphere in our classrooms,” shared a teacher involved in the programme.

PCMC has extended mental health support to its secondary schools through a partnership with the mental health organisation Sangath. The programme currently covers 19 secondary schools, reaching over 5,500 students in classes 9 and 10. Funded by Bajaj Finance Ltd, this initiative equips older students with strategies to manage academic pressures, bullying, and family issues, while offering tailored sessions on mental health and self-care. The programme has been transformative for students, helping them gain confidence and improve their academic focus.

PCMC’s initiative also places a strong emphasis on creating an inclusive school culture that values mental health and personal growth. Sangath’s programme for secondary schools has demonstrated a noticeable shift in student behaviour, with reductions in bullying incidents, improved self-discipline, and increased interest in counselling services. Teachers report higher engagement levels and positive interactions in the classroom.