Will Pune Have Water Cuts? Khadakwasla Cluster Water Level At 48.05% | Representative Photo

Amid concerns over potential water shortages in Pune, the quartet of dams responsible for catering to the city’s water supply currently holds 48.05 percent of their storage capacity, equivalent to 14.01 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet).

This marks a notable decrease from last year when the reservoirs were at 56.47 percent capacity, holding 16.47 TMC.

Water cuts in city

The situation underscores the impending uncertainty surrounding water availability in Pune in the coming months. However, in a recent meeting of Pune Municipal Corporation officials, District Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar directed against implementing water cuts for Pune city. Instead, he urged the administration to prioritise addressing water supply complaints from residents in areas experiencing low-pressure supply.

According to official records, the cumulative water storage of the Khadakwasla stands at 53.78 percent, accounting for 1.06 TMC of water as of March 18. Panshet reservoir is at 51.06 percent, holding 5.44 TMC, while Temghar stands at 9.60 percent with 0.36 TMC. Additionally, the Warasgaon dam stands at 55.78 percent capacity, holding 7.15 TMC.