Wider University Road: PMC Acquires 10 Land Parcels in Pune

As part of the ongoing efforts to ease traffic congestion on the road, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has acquired 10 parcels of land to facilitate the widening and expansion of the University Road/Ganeshkhind Road to 45 meters, informed Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole on Wednesday.

This widening will particularly be crucial during the ongoing construction of the Multi-Level Flyover at the Ganeshkhind Road and will help to alleviate the congestion.

The road widening which is expected to commence within the next week will significantly reduce the inconvenience caused to both commuters.

The Ganeshkhind Road is the main road for commuters travelling from Hinjewadi and other areas in Pimpri Chinchwad along with a few areas of Pune like Aundh and Baner to the main part of the city.

The 1.7km double-deck flyover is being constructed from Pune University Chowk to the E-Square junction. The old flyover was demolished with consensus during the lockdown period in July 2020. Recently, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority informed that the flyover will be ready by January 2024.

