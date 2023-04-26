Pune: Decision on water cut once week delayed

Pune: Water cuts for most areas on Thursday | Representative Image

In a major relief to Punekars, the decision on whether to cut water supply for one day a week in the city has been delayed. This comes as authorities in Pune are grappling with rising temperatures and evaporation of water in dams, prompting them to propose the water cut to avoid a potential water crisis.

The authorities had proposed cutting the water supply for one day a week in the city to avert the water crisis. A final decision was expected to be taken at a meeting of the Canal Advisory Committee chaired by Pune's Guardian Minister, Chandrakant Patil, but has been delayed.

A meeting of the Canal Advisory Committee was held on Wednesday to discuss the water supply situation in Pune city and district during the summer season.

The minister has given the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) eight days to submit measures to overcome technical difficulties in line with the potential disruption to the water supply if it is cut for one day a week in the city. Water cuts in the city will not commence until then.

Read Also Pune: Miracle toddler beats rare pneumonia after 150 days on ventilator

Pune primarily sources its water from Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon, and Temghar dams, while some areas receive water from the Bhama Askhed dam.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in April said that the country can expect normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season as a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and a lower snow cover over the northern hemisphere are likely to counter the evolving El Nino conditions. However, the short-term prediction by IMD will be available by May end.

Along with PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar and other officials, MP Vandana Chavan, MLA Madhuri Misal, Rahul Kool, Ashok Pawar, Sanjay Jagtap, and Ravidra Dhangekar were present at the meeting held at Government Rest House on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the PMC has announced that urgent repair work will be carried out at various water pumping stations, leading to a suspension of water supply to most of the areas of the city on Thursday.

The water supply would be restored on Friday with low pressure.

According to a statement issued by the PMC, repair and maintenance work has been scheduled at several water works and water tanks, including Parvati, Pune Cantonment, Warje, Chandni Chowk, Gandhi Bhavan, SNDT, Swargate, Bhama Askhed, Vadgaon, Holkar, and Chaturshingi.