 Who Will Get Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Mayor’s Post? Reservation Lottery To Reveal PMC & PCMC’s Future On 22nd January
Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photos

Pune: The reservation lottery for the mayor’s posts in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (22nd January 2026), according to an official letter issued by the Government of Maharashtra.

The development comes a day after Shatrughan Kate, BJP City President, stated at a press conference on Sunday that the reservation draw would be held within the next two days.

As per the official notification issued by the Urban Development Department on Monday (19th January), the draw of lots for mayoral reservations across 29 municipal corporations in the state will be conducted on Thursday at 11 am.

The event will be held at the Council Hall on the sixth floor of Mantralaya in Mumbai and will take place under the chairmanship of the Maharashtra Minister of State for Urban Development, Eknath Shinde.

article-image

The lottery will decide the reservation category for the mayor’s post, including whether the seat will be reserved for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, or women, or remain open.

This process is crucial for both Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party holds a clear majority in both civic bodies.

Once the reservation category is announced, political parties are expected to finalise their mayoral candidates. The formal election for the mayor and deputy mayor is likely to be held within a week to ten days after the draw.

The official letter is signed by Aniruddha Jewlikar, Deputy Secretary to the Government, with copies forwarded to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s and Deputy Chief Ministers’ offices for information.

