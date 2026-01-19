Joined Hands With BJP While Remaining In NCP: Betrayal Allegations Against Prashant Bhagwat In Maval Tehsil | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A round of accusations and counter-accusations regarding "defections" has begun in the politics of Maval Tehsil in Pune District. Ganesh Khandge, the Maval Tehsil President of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has levelled serious allegations against leader Prashant Bhagwat, who recently moved from the NCP to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Pune Zilla Parishad Elections. Khandge stated that Bhagwat colluded with the BJP while still being in the party and ultimately committed betrayal. According to Khandge, Bhagwat's decision to leave the party was entirely pre-planned.

Ganesh Khandge explained that discussions within the party had been ongoing since the reservation for the Indori-Varale Zilla Parishad group was announced. To ensure justice for Prashant Bhagwat as a loyal worker, a decision was made to nominate him for the general seat of Indori Village in Maval Tehsil. Furthermore, the party had accepted his other demands, such as the post of Vice-Chairman and a co-opted member position in the Zilla Parishad.

Khandge alleges that Bhagwat himself was bringing proposals for an alliance with BJP leaders. Discussions on this took place until the afternoon, but it was all a pretence to kill time. He claimed, "Bhagwat was holding meetings with us while secretly staying in touch with the BJP on the other side. He switched sides as soon as he saw the right opportunity."

Resignation on Social Media and Immediate Entry into BJP

The events unfolded rapidly. Even before the NCP's official candidacy was announced, the resignation letters of Megha Bhagwat and Prashant Bhagwat went viral on social media. Shortly after, he joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol, former Minister of State Bala Bhegade, and BJP Kisan Morcha State President Ganesh Bhegade.

Immediately after his induction, the BJP announced its full panel for the Indori-Varale Zilla Parishad group. Attacking the BJP, Ganesh Khandge said that wasting their time by offering an alliance proposal on one hand, while poaching their aspiring candidate and giving him a ticket on the other, is a well-thought-out political move by the BJP. He added that by participating in this manoeuvre, Bhagwat has betrayed his former party.