 Pune: Cosmos Bank Celebrates 120th Anniversary, Crosses ₹40,000 Crore Business
The Cosmos Cooperative Bank Ltd. celebrated its milestone 120th Anniversary on 18th January 2026 at its Head Office on University Road. On this occasion, a grand gathering comprising ‘Tilgul Samarambha’ was organised at ‘Sahakar Sabhagruha’, which was well-attended by the Bank’s members, depositors, accountholders and well-wishers.

Press ReleaseUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 07:25 PM IST
At the beginning of the programme, employees who achieved the Current & Savings Accounts (CASA) mobilisation & loan disbursement targets assigned to them were felicitated at the hands of Bank’s Chairman, Adv. Pralhad Kokare.

Managing Director, Apekshita Thipsay, welcomed the dignitaries and gave an overview of the Bank’s progress and achievements. On this occasion, she announced that the Bank has crossed the business set-up of Rs. 40,000 Crore.

All Members of the Board of Directors, Board of Management, Executives and staff were present for the programme. Jt. Managing Director, Arti Dhole, proposed a vote of thanks. The programme was anchored by Prachi Ghotkar.

