Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Issue Traffic Advisory For Pune Grand Tour Cycling Event On Jan 20 | Representational Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have issued a traffic advisory for Tuesday (20th January) in view of the Pune Grand Tour Cycling Event, urging citizens to cooperate and plan their travel in advance to avoid inconvenience.

To ensure smooth movement of traffic and minimise disruption to the public, police have mapped the entire race route along with restricted stretches and diversion points in areas falling under their jurisdiction. A detailed Google Map has been prepared, showing the race route marked in black, restricted sections on the competition route marked with red crosses, and diversion points indicated at traffic signals.

The link for Google Maps: https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1oOdscTt5qBuMuxMsbOSTfNl9PWcb5dg&ll=18.611824767051203%2C73.64101549999998&z=12

As announced by the police, the map shows the race route marked with a black line, restricted areas on the competition route indicated with red crosses, and diversion points highlighted with purple signals.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vivek Patil said the traffic map will be integrated with Google Maps to help commuters navigate diversions easily. “We urge residents to be aware of the traffic arrangements and cooperate with the police department during the event,” he said.

According to police, the cycling race route on Tuesday will begin from Hinjawadi Phase 3 and pass through TCS Circle, Megapolis Circle, Symphony Housing Society, and Bapuji Buwa Mandir before entering Pune Rural Police limits. The route will then move through Dane Phata, Aadhale Budruk, Bebad Ohol village, Chandkhed, Kasarsai, Nerhe, Marunji, and Laxmi Chowk. It will further pass through Bhumkar Chowk, Dange Chowk, Aditya Birla Hospital, River View Chowk, Walhekarwadi T Junction, Chhatrapati Maharaj Chowk at Walhekarwadi, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk at Ravet, and conclude near Dr DY Patil College, Akurdi.

Traffic diversions and restrictions will be in place along these roads during the race. Commuters have been advised to check the official map links shared by the police and use alternative routes wherever possible.