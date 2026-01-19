 Pune: 12-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Canal Near Sinhagad Road Ward Office; Search Operation Underway
According to local residents, the boy had come to the spot along with a group of friends. He reportedly removed his clothes and jumped into the canal to bathe. However, moments later, he began struggling to swim. His friends attempted to rescue him but were unsuccessful

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 03:03 PM IST
Pune: 12-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Canal Near Sinhagad Road Ward Office; Search Operation Underway | Sourced

Pune: A 12-year-old boy drowned after entering a canal near the Sinhagad Road Ward Office for a bath on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred around 12.30 pm earlier today.

According to local residents, the boy had come to the spot along with a group of friends. He reportedly removed his clothes and jumped into the canal to bathe. However, moments later, he began struggling to swim. His friends attempted to rescue him but were unsuccessful.

Within a short time, the boy sank into the canal and disappeared from sight. Panicked by the incident, the other boys fled the spot.

The police and fire brigade were immediately informed. A search operation was launched and is currently underway.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Krishna More, a local resident, said that although the canal area has been fenced, several sections of the fencing are either broken or in a dilapidated condition.

“The damaged fencing allows easy access to the canal, encouraging people to bathe, fish, and engage in other illegal activities, especially in secluded areas. The boy entered the canal through a broken fence near the garden. Had it been properly secured, this tragedy could possibly have been avoided,” More said.

He further urged the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to conduct a thorough inspection of the area, pointing out that CCTV cameras are non-functional and several streetlights require urgent maintenance.

Meanwhile, Ulhas Kadam, Police Inspector of Sinhagad Police Station, told The FPJ that a dedicated team has been deployed for the search operation.

“Acting on the information received, our team is conducting an extensive search. However, no trace of the boy has been found so far,” Kadam said.

The search operation is ongoing.

