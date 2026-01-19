Pune: TEDxChinchwad 2026 To Feature Educators, Historians, And Innovators On Jan 20; Check Details |

TEDxChinchwad is set to host its 2026 edition on January 20 with the theme: ReImagine, bringing a diverse panel of speakers, including Prof. Ankit Rawal, founder of Sanskrit for you; Ashish Solekar, founder of Itihas Yatra; Saloni Patwardhan, Orthopaedic Surgeon; Usha Laxman, Chairperson of R. K. Laxman; and Vikram Deshmukh, Edu-legal strategist. The event is scheduled from 4 pm to 7 pm at the SNBP Law College, near Sant Dnyaneshwar Path, MHADA Colony, Morewadi’s Pimpri Colony, Pune.

Theme: Reimagine

ReImagine is an invitation to pause, question, and see the world anew. It encourages breaking free from conventional thinking, re-examining possibilities, and thoughtfully redesigning the future. Through powerful ideas and lived experiences, ReImagine highlights how challenges can be transformed into opportunities and how new perspectives can help us envision what lies beyond existing boundaries.

The event brings together thinkers, professionals, educators, and change-makers to share insights drawn from real-life experiences and diverse disciplines.

TEDx is a global initiative inspired by TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design), aimed at bringing communities together to share ideas worth spreading. TEDx events are independently organised, follow strict TED guidelines, and feature short, impactful talks by speakers from diverse fields. These events encourage thoughtful dialogue and meaningful exchange of ideas at a local level with global relevance.

Event Details

Event: TEDxChinchwad 2026

Theme: ReImagine

Date: Tuesday, 20 January 2026

Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM IST