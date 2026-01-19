Pune: PMC Announces Complete Water Shutdown On January 21 For Pipeline Work | File Photo I Representational Image

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a complete shutdown of water supply on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, due to essential work on the main water pipeline supplying the city from the Ravet pumping station.

According to a press note issued by the PMC, the shutdown has been made to remove an existing water pipeline. As a result, water supply across several parts of the city will remain fully suspended on January 21. Additionally, on Thursday, January 22, the water supply will resume late and will be available at low pressure.

The PMC has appealed to citizens in the affected areas to store sufficient water in advance and extend their cooperation during the maintenance period.

Areas affected by the shutdown include: Kalas, Malwadi, Jadhav Vasti, Ganeshnagar (Bopkhel), parts of Vishrantwadi, Mhaske Vasti, Sanjay Park, Barmashell, Airport area and surrounding localities. Residents are advised to plan accordingly and avoid inconvenience during the scheduled disruption.

Moreover, PMC had also scheduled a water cut in December due to essential and urgent maintenance and repair work related to ongoing construction activities at the Bund Garden Water Supply Department.

Accordingly, the PMC had completely suspended on December 18, and on Dec 19, water was released late and at low pressure in the affected areas.

The areas then impacted included Yerawada, Sangamwadi, Tingrenagar, Vidyanagar, Wadgaonsheri, Kharadi, Chandannagar, Somnathnagar, Viman Nagar, Lohegaon, Vishrantwadi, Nagpur Chawl, Kalyani Nagar, Dhanori, Kalwad, parts of Pratiknagar, Kasturba Colony, Mohamadi, Jadhav Nagar, and surrounding localities.