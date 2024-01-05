Who Was Sharad Mohol? Pune Gangster Dies After Being Shot At On His Wedding Anniversary |

Dreaded gangster Sharad Hiraman Mohol succumbed to gunshot wounds after unidentified assailants fired at him in Pune's Kothrud on Friday afternoon.

"Three to four unidentified assailants fired two rounds at Mohol from close range at Sutardara in Kothrud around 1.30pm. Mohol sustained bullet wounds and was rushed to a hospital," stated an official.

Police teams, accompanied by senior officials, swiftly reached the scene to investigate the crime. They began scanning CCTV footage of the vicinity and cordoned off the crime spot. Eyewitnesses were questioned as authorities launched a manhunt for the shooter.

The exact motive behind the attack remains unknown, though it's suspected to involve either business or gang rivalry.

Know more about Sharad Hiraman Mohol:

Insights into Mohol's background reveal a criminal record including 15 serious crimes such as murder and dacoity. He faced charges in the murder of suspected Indian Mujahideen operative Mohammad Qateel Siddiqui inside Yerawada jail in June 2012, for which he was acquitted in June 2019.

Mohol was also implicated as a key accused in the murder of gangster Kishor Marne in January 2010. He, along with six aides, received life imprisonment after being convicted in the case filed at Dattawadi police station. He appealed to the Bombay High Court against the conviction and was subsequently granted bail in 2021.

At one point, he was externed from the Pune district.

Mohol's wife, Swati, is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).