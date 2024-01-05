VIDEO: BJP MLA Sunil Kamble Slaps On-Duty Police Officer And NCP Worker At Pune Event; Opposition Fumes |

Pune Cantonment's BJP MLA, Sunil Kamble, ignited controversy during the Sassoon Hospital's transgender ward inauguration by reportedly slapping a police official and assaulting NCP leader Jitendra Satav.

The incident allegedly unfolded as Kamble, visibly frustrated for not having his name on the inauguration board, unleashed his anger.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar slammed the leader by sharing a video implicating Kamble in assaulting an on-duty cop.

"From Abdul Sattar yesterday to BJP MLA Sunil Kamble today, the display of corrupt power continues. The audacity of the ruling MLA is evident as he allegedly slapped a on-duty policeman. Will the Home Minister address this matter? Urgent action against BJP MLA Sunil Kamble for assaulting a police officer is imperative, or there will be attempts to stop cops from filing a complaint against him," Wadettiwar noted.

As per the information, the police officer has been identified as Shivaji Sarag, who was in civil dress near the dais.

Sarag is posted at Bundgardern Polce Station.

The other person subjected to the alleged assault is NCP leader Jitendra Satav, who holds the position of the head of the NCP's Medical Assistance Cell.

WATCH | #BJP MLA Sunil Kamble Slaps Police Official, Assaults #NCP Leader Jitendra Satav At Inauguration Of Transgender Ward At Sassoon Hospital#Pune #PuneNews pic.twitter.com/TOYxxuNycw — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 5, 2024

काल अब्दुल सत्तार

आज भाजपचे आमदार सुनील कांबळे यांनी दाखवला सत्तेचा माज ... महाराष्ट्रात भाजप आमदार सुनील कांबळे यांनी पोलीस अधिकाऱ्याला थप्पड मारली.



थेट खाकी वर्दीला हात घालण्याची हिंमत सत्ताधारी आमदार मध्ये आली कशी?



गृहमंत्री याची दखल घेणार का? पोलिस अधिकाऱ्याला मारहाण… pic.twitter.com/zCkqxQYZV3 — Maharashtra Youth Congress (@IYCMaha) January 5, 2024

In response to the mounting controversy, Kamble denied any involvement in a slapping incident, asserting that he merely pushed an individual while descending the staircase.

This incident adds to the ongoing controversy surrounding Kamble, with a prior instance of him verbally abusing Pune Municipal Corporation's senior woman officer, Sushmita Shirke, further contributing to his contentious track record.

Opposition figures, including Shiv Sena's Sushma Andhare, criticised Kamble for his reported actions.

"BJP legislator Sunil Kamble is notorious for his consistent use of abusive language, violence, and bullying tactics. He feels empowered to engage in such behaviours because, as BJP MLAs, they have been granted permission by the party to engage in criminal activities."