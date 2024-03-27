 Who Is Sanjog Waghere? All You Need To Know About Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate For Maval Lok Sabha Seat
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneWho Is Sanjog Waghere? All You Need To Know About Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate For Maval Lok Sabha Seat

Who Is Sanjog Waghere? All You Need To Know About Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate For Maval Lok Sabha Seat

Sanjog Waghere transitioned to Shiv Sena (UBT) from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar in December last year

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
Who Is Sanjog Waghere? All You Need To Know About Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate For Maval Lok Sabha Seat | Facebook

Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday unveiled its first list of 17 candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, including Sanjog Waghere, designated as the party's nominee for the Maval Lok Sabha constituency.

Waghere transitioned to Shiv Sena (UBT) from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar in December last year. Hailing from Pimpri Gaon, Waghere served as a three-time corporator of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and formerly held the mayoral position in the industrial city.

Previously, Waghere held the role of the NCP's Pimpri-Chinchwad unit president. Post the party's division, he maintained a low-profile stance and reduced his political engagements, subsequently aligning himself with the Ajit Pawar-led faction.

With a family deeply entrenched in politics, Waghere's wife, Sunita Waghere, secured two terms as a corporator and chaired the PCMC standing committee. Furthermore, his father, Bhiku-Patil Waghere, served as the mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Read Also
Pune Lok Sabha Constituency: Voting Date, Major Parties, Candidates- From Murlidhar Mohol to...
article-image

In his decision to switch allegiance from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP to Shiv Sena (UBT), Waghere cited the populace's grievances, including inflation and unemployment, alongside his discontent with the ruling party's decisions and perceived constitutional violations. "I was not happy with the way they were going about their job," he had said.

Upon joining Shiv Sena (UBT), Waghere was urged by the party's chief Uddhav Thackeray to unseat sitting MP Shrirang Barne in the Lok Sabha elections. “Looking at the enthusiasm of party workers, including those who joined the party today, I think I will not have to campaign for the Maval Lok Sabha seat. But I will certainly campaign for our party candidate as we are set to win Maval,” Thackeray had said.

Barne, once aligned with the undivided Sena, had previously defeated Ajit Pawar’s son Parth by a significant margin in the 2019 elections. However, following the Sena's split, Barne joined the Eknath Shinde-led faction. This election, however, poses a challenge for Barne's re-nomination, as BJP and Ajit Pawar's NCP, key allies in the Mahayuti coalition, are vying for the Maval seat.

Read Also
From Bougainvillea To Gulmohor: 10 Captivating Photos Of Pune Blossoming In Floral Farewell To...
article-image

Blast from the past

- Shrirang Barne secured victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by defeating Ajit Pawar’s son Parth with a substantial margin of two lakh votes

- In 2014, Barne emerged victorious by triumphing over PWP candidate Laxman Jagtap and NCP nominee Rahul Narvekar

- Sena's inaugural MP from Maval in 2009 was Gajanan Babar, who succumbed to Covid in 2022. He clinched victory against NCP nominee Azam Pansare

Read Also
Pune: Disabled Girl Ragged In College Hostel; Admitted To Hospital In Pimpri-Chinchwad
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Sanjog Waghere? All You Need To Know About Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate For Maval Lok Sabha Seat

Who Is Sanjog Waghere? All You Need To Know About Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate For Maval Lok Sabha Seat

From Bougainvillea To Gulmohor: 10 Captivating Photos Of Pune Blossoming In Floral Farewell To...

From Bougainvillea To Gulmohor: 10 Captivating Photos Of Pune Blossoming In Floral Farewell To...

Pune Traffic Police Take Action Against 142 Drunk Drivers On Dhulwad

Pune Traffic Police Take Action Against 142 Drunk Drivers On Dhulwad

Drishyam-Inspired Murder Mystery Resolved In Pune: Accused Took Victim's Mobile To Goa, Staged Fake...

Drishyam-Inspired Murder Mystery Resolved In Pune: Accused Took Victim's Mobile To Goa, Staged Fake...

Pune Braces For Water Crisis? Depleting Groundwater Levels And Low Dam Water Levels Raise Concerns

Pune Braces For Water Crisis? Depleting Groundwater Levels And Low Dam Water Levels Raise Concerns