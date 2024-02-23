Who Is Sandeep Dhunia? The Alleged Mastermind In Massive ₹4,000 Crore Pune Drug Bust Case |

Months after a notorious drug lord escaped custody in Pune, the crime branch has dismantled a major drug operation, seizing drugs worth 4000 crore. The crackdown involved operations across several cities, including New Delhi, Pune, and Sangli, resulting in the arrest of eight individuals. Among them are Bhimaji Sabale, owner of a unit in Kurkumbh MIDC in Pune, and Yuvraj Bhujbal, a chemical engineer, both accused of playing pivotal roles in the production and distribution of the seized mephedrone.

Recent developments in the case have unveiled Pune's drug connection to London during the police investigation.

Who Is Sandeep Dhunia?

At the center of the drug network is Sandeep Duniya, now a subject of a red corner notice, as Pune police intensify efforts to apprehend him. Duniya is alleged to have dispatched drugs overseas, concealing them in food packets via air travel. His last known location was traced to Kuwait, where a previous arrest attempt failed.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar disclosed Duniya's prior involvement in a narcotics case in Pune and another in Patna related to suicide provocation. Duniya, along with co-accused Vipin Kumar, faces charges from a 2016 drug case intertwined with a kidnapping incident that led to suicide, resulting in charges under IPC 306.

Kumar provided details of the ongoing investigation, including the seizure of 1800 kg of drugs and the issuance of a red corner notice for Duniya. Another arrest has been made in the case, with the police pursuing 5 to 7 more suspects. Hawala money seems implicated in the drug trade, with the accused's girlfriend aiding in cash recovery. Investigators are exploring the accused's background in Patna, where financial takeovers of struggling companies were orchestrated.

Communication among suspects involved a calling app, with financial vulnerabilities exploited in targeted companies. Bhimaji, facing financial difficulties and having taken a significant bank loan, fell victim to the drug network's schemes. The police are examining potential links to the underworld and terrorism, raising the possibility of discovering more drugs in various cities.

Other suspects, including Haider and Bhujbal, maintained regular contact with Duniya, while a comprehensive investigation involving tempo drivers revealed unwitting involvement in transporting concealed drugs. Initially deceived into believing they were transporting salt packets, the drivers were shocked to discover the true nature of their deliveries. The case highlights the intricate connections between drug trafficking, financial exploitation, and potential links to organized crime.