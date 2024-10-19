 Who Is Laxman Dhoble? Solapur BJP Leader Set To Join NCP (SP)
Laxman Dhoble, a former guardian minister of Solapur district, met Pawar in Mumbai on Friday. A few days earlier, he had also met NCP (SP) Working President Supriya Sule

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 12:07 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Laxman Dhoble, who was previously with the undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is all set to join the NCP (SP) in the next couple of days. Dhoble is another addition to the growing list of senior politicians who have joined or are set to join Sharad Pawar's party ahead of the November 20 Assembly polls.

Dhoble, a former guardian minister of Solapur district, met Pawar in Mumbai on Friday. A few days earlier, he had also met NCP (SP) Working President Supriya Sule.

Speaking to the media, the former Maharashtra Minister said that he had left the undivided NCP because he was "fed up with Ajit Pawar". "After joining the BJP, I have met with the same fate (due to alliance with Ajit Pawar). Therefore, I have decided to go back to Sharad Pawar. I will consult my supporters and decide in the next two days on leaving the BJP," he added.

When asked whether he was joining the Sharad Pawar faction to get a ticket from the Mohol Assembly seat in Solapur district, Dhoble responded, “Even if I don’t get the ticket, I will still work for NCP (SP)."

The Mohol Assembly seat is currently represented by NCP's Yashwant Mane, who is aligned with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's faction. The party has held this seat since 1999.

