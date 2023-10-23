Who Is Eknath Pawar? All You Need To Know About Pimpri-Chinchwad Leader Who Quit BJP To Join Maratha Quota Agitation

Eknath Pawar |

In a significant setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Pawar, the former Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Opposition leader and party spokesperson, has resigned from the party in protest against the alleged indecisiveness of the Maharashtra government on the Maratha reservation issue.

"I am resigning from the party's primary membership starting today. I will join the agitation led by Manoj Jarange to secure reservations for the Maratha community," Pawar declared during a press conference on Sunday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pawar, who previously served as the BJP's city unit president, expressed his disappointment that the saffron party, despite being in power, had not adequately addressed the core concerns of the Maratha community.

"The Maratha community has been demanding reservations, and several youths have lost their lives during the protests. Now, Manoj Jarange is at the forefront of this fight. I met him recently and promised to join him in the pursuit of justice for the Maratha community. As a member of the Maratha community from Marathwada, it is my duty to assist in their cause if my community is relentlessly fighting for justice," he affirmed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

There are speculations that Pawar might join the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. When questioned about this, he responded, "I will announce my political decision after October 27."

Pawar noted that he had been associated with the BJP for over 30 years and had actively participated in various agitations. "In Pimpri-Chinchwad, the BJP had a limited presence for many years. I have been involved since that time when no one was ready to carry the BJP's flag. I dedicated myself to the party 24/7. Nonetheless, I am leaving the party with a heavy heart to seek justice for my community. At the very least, I will make my contribution to my community's cause," he conveyed.

Meanwhile, the BJP expressed its dissatisfaction with Pawar's rationale for leaving the party. "A few days ago, when I heard he was likely to leave the party, I called him and urged him to reconsider. Even our state chief had a conversation with him. We will continue our efforts to persuade him to withdraw his resignation," said Shankar Jagtap, the BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad unit president.

Read Also Pune: Traffic Relief Plan On Nagar And Solapur Roads With Metro Integration In Spotlight

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)