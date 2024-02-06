Who Is Chandrakant Pulkundwar? All You Need To Know About Pune's New Divisional Commissioner |

The Maharashtra government on Monday appointed Chandrakant Pulkundwar as the Pune divisional commissioner, replacing Saurabh Rao, who has been assigned the role of commissioner of cooperation and registrar of cooperative societies in Pune.

This reshuffle comes just ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for this year.

Pulkundwar previously served as the sugar commissioner in the state following the retirement of Shekar Gaikwad in May last year.

Pulkundwar, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 2008 batch, boasts a diverse career portfolio with experience in various roles.

Hailing from Nanded, he has previously served as the municipal commissioner of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC).

Additionally, he has held the position of joint managing director at the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation in Mumbai.

Notably, in 2008, he worked as the private secretary to the former chief minister Ashok Chavan.

His previous roles include serving as the collector of Buldhana and as the CEO of Gondia.

He has also served as a sub-divisional officer in Melghat, a special land acquisition officer at the Krishna Valley project, a resident deputy collector in Nanded, a divisional officer at Parbhani, and a deputy CEO at MIDC.