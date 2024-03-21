Who Is Bajrang Sonawane? Ajit Pawar Loyalist From Beed Joins Sharad Pawar's Faction (VIDEO) | Instagram/bajrang_sonwane

Amid the swiftly changing allegiances among political leaders in Maharashtra, Bajrang Sonawane, previously aligned with Ajit Pawar's faction within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), made a significant move by joining Sharad Pawar's party on Wednesday.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | NCP leader Bajrang Sonawane joins NCP-SCP in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar and State President Jayant Patil, in Pune. pic.twitter.com/llADzv8GaC — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024

Who is Bajrang Sonawane?

Bajrang Sonawane, who hails from the Beed district, was considered to be a loyalist of Ajit Pawar and Dhananjay Munde after the split in the NCP last year. When Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government, Sonawane accompanied him while he was the president of the NCP from Beed district.

Sonawane had contested unsuccessfully against BJP's Pritam Munde from Beed in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, he put up a strong fight in the election.

While attending the gathering, Sonawane mentioned that he didn't join the party with any expectations and added that he was ready to accept any responsibility that Sharad Pawar would give. He also expressed his willingness to support any candidate nominated by the party from Beed.

"I was always with the NCP; many party workers told me they felt suffocated on the other side; therefore, I came here on behalf of my supporters. I did not come here with any expectations. Whatever responsibility Pawar Saheb will give me, I will accept it without any hesitation. Whoever is the candidate from Beed, I will support them with full strength. Pawar Saheb had given me a ticket last time from Beed and considered me for the responsibility. I will always remain grateful to him," Sonawane said.

BJP Lok Sabha Seat

The BJP has already announced the candidature of Pankaja Munde from the Beed Lok Sabha seat, replacing sitting MP Pritam Munde, who won the seat in 2019. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is yet to announce their candidate.

(With inputs from agencies)