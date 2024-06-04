Who Is Amol Kolhe? NCP(SP) Leader Who Defeated Shivajirao Adhalarao In Shirur

Amol Kolhe | Twitter/@kolhe_amol

In one of the most prestigious battle for both factions of NCP, Sharad Pawar group's Amol Kolhe has emerged victorious in the Shirur Lok Sabha seat. He defeated NCP's Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil.

Shirur Lok Sabha constituency is one of the prestigious constituencies situated next to the politically vibrant Baramati and Madha Lok Sabha constituencies. Historically, Shirur constituency has special importance as it includes places like Shivneri, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Vadhu-Tulapur, the burial place of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Alandi, where Dnyaneshwar Maharaj took a samadhi, Bhima Shankar, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and Rajgurunagar the birthplace of martyr Rajguru.

Who is Amol Kolhe?

Dr Kolhe is renowned for his portrayal of both Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in TV serials. Kolhe was born on 18th September 1980, in Narayangaon, Pune. In 2014, Amol Kolhe joined Shiv Sena. Later he started having problems with Shiv Sena MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil. When it became clear that Kolhe wanted to pursue a political career, Ajit Pawar brought him into the Nationalist Congress Party. In preparation for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kolhe was nominated as a candidate for the Lok Sabha by being brought into the party. In 2019, Kolhe's victory in the election marked the end of Adhalrao's streak of three consecutive wins as an MP from Shiv Sena.

Kolhe is a doctor too. He completed his MBBS from King Edward Memorial Hospital and Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College, Mumbai

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ajit Pawar and Adhalrao had been raking up the issue of Kolhe's absence in the constituency during his five-year term due to his acting assignments. They had claimed that it has heavily impacted the development of the constituency. On his part, Kolhe was narrating his track record as the active and performing MP and also his award as Best Parliamentarian to counter criticism.

Instead of making a personal attack, Kolhe was flagging up core issues like farmers' distress, the Centre's policies with regard to ban on onion export, lack of adequate price for agricultural produce, rising unemployment and inflation. Moreover, the rapidly decreasing agricultural area due to industrialisation and urbanisation was a major issue in the constituency. In addition, the supply of water from various irrigation reservoirs and the increasing traffic jams on the Pune-Nashik and Pune-Ahmednagar highways were other problems that the voters of this constituency expect to be addressed on a priority basis.