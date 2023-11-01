'We Are Living In Constant Fear': Stray Dog Attack Sparks Fear Among Residents In Pune's Wadgaonsheri

Representative Image |

"The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) should build shelters or enclosures for stray dogs. We residents are willing to contribute funds for this," stated Nagendra Rampuria, a managing committee member of Brahma Sun City Co-Operative Housing Society in Wadgaonsheri. His suggestion comes in the wake of a severe dog attack on a six-year-old child residing in the society, which occurred at around 5:30pm on Tuesday.

As per the information received, the boy was playing within the society's compound when a sudden attack by four to five dogs left him with significant injuries, particularly near the waistline due to dog bites. Society members promptly rushed the injured child to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

This incident marks the second such occurrence within the past fifteen days, which has raised concerns among residents. They hope that the PMC will take action to relocate these stray dogs to suitable shelters where they can receive proper care. Additionally, residents have suggested identifying feeding points and implementing neck collar bands for the dogs as part of a comprehensive solution to the issue. However, their requests have not been addressed so far.

Frustration is palpable among the residents, as these stray dogs have become a persistent nuisance in the society. "We are living in constant fear," said one society member. Another resident recalled an incident on October 15 when a 40-year-old woman was also attacked by a group of four to five dogs while walking to the temple.

The situation has become increasingly alarming for residents, given that people of all ages are exposed to potential risks. Although complaints have been lodged with municipal authorities and the police, concrete solutions are yet to be found.

Dr Sarika Funde, the Veterinary Superintendent of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), provided insight into their response, stating, "We've received information regarding a distressing dog bite incident at the Bramha Sun City Co-Operative Housing Society. In line with established protocols, the dogs responsible will be taken into custody for a ten-day observation period. During this time, they will undergo rigorous rabies checks, and if any of them are found to be rabid, the necessary procedures will be initiated. PMC is committed to following the guidelines mandated by the Supreme Court, which require the dogs to be returned to the same locality after the observation period. Additionally, comprehensive sterilization measures will be implemented to ensure the community's safety."

In response to the incident, Vineeta Tandon, co-founder of Animal Rescue Trust, suggested that the incident at Bramha Sun City Co-Operative Housing Society is "fake." She expressed concern that animal welfare is sometimes perceived as being "pro-animal" and "anti-humans," contributing to the widening gap between those who support animals and those who don't. Tandon emphasised the importance of cooperation and awareness modules to promote peaceful coexistence between dogs and humans. She indicated that such negativity hampers the process of implementation in the city and stated her intention to file a criminal case regarding the incident.

Read Also Pune Cops Get Custody Of Drug Racketeer Lalit Patil

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)