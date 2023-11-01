WATCH VIDEO | Fire Erupts In PMPML Breakdown Bus In Pune's Nana Peth, No Casualties Reported |

A Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) breakdown bus caught fire at the Modern Bakery Chowk in Nana Peth on Tuesday evening. The swift response of the fire brigade was instrumental in controlling the blaze and ensuring the safety of everyone involved.

According to the information received, the breakdown bus was en route to assist another PMPML bus that had broken down when the fire suddenly erupted at around 7:15pm.

Firefighters rushed to the scene within minutes and efficiently extinguished the fire. Simultaneously, the police also arrived to assess the situation.

Initially, the police assumed the fire was ignited due to an agitation. However, citizens and PMPML staff clarified that the incident was actually due to a technical glitch.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this incident.

