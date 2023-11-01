Maratha Reservation: 500 Protesters Booked For Blocking Pune-Bengaluru Highway And Setting Tyres On Fire |

As many as 500 protestors, who blocked the Pune-Bengaluru Highway near Navale Bridge and set tyres on fire to demand reservation for the Maratha community on Monday, have been booked by the Sinhagad road police.

The police have registered a case against them for violating restriction orders imposed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch).

The Deputy Commissioner had imposed restrictions on large gatherings and protests in the city from October 31 to November 11.

The demonstrators were charged with creating chaos on the highway, endangering the lives of commuters and residents, and causing businesses in the area to close during the protest.

Further investigation is ongoing in this case.