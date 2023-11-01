WATCH VIDEO: Stray Dog Attack Leaves 6-Year-Old With Severe Injuries In Pune's Wadgaonsheri |

A six-year-old child, residing in the Bramha Sun City Co-Operative Housing Society in Wadgaonsheri, sustained severe injuries when a group of four to five dogs attacked him at approximately 5:30pm on Tuesday.

As per information received, the boy was engaged in play within the society's compound when the dogs suddenly launched an attack. In an attempt to protect himself, he suffered significant leg injuries as a result of dog bites. Promptly, society members rushed him to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

Meanwhile, society members have expressed their concerns, citing that this incident marks the second such occurrence within the past fifteen days.

