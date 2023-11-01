 WATCH VIDEO: Stray Dog Attack Leaves 6-Year-Old With Severe Injuries In Pune's Wadgaonsheri
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneWATCH VIDEO: Stray Dog Attack Leaves 6-Year-Old With Severe Injuries In Pune's Wadgaonsheri

WATCH VIDEO: Stray Dog Attack Leaves 6-Year-Old With Severe Injuries In Pune's Wadgaonsheri

Society members have expressed their concerns, citing that this incident marks the second such occurrence within the past fifteen days

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
WATCH VIDEO: Stray Dog Attack Leaves 6-Year-Old With Severe Injuries In Pune's Wadgaonsheri |

A six-year-old child, residing in the Bramha Sun City Co-Operative Housing Society in Wadgaonsheri, sustained severe injuries when a group of four to five dogs attacked him at approximately 5:30pm on Tuesday.

As per information received, the boy was engaged in play within the society's compound when the dogs suddenly launched an attack. In an attempt to protect himself, he suffered significant leg injuries as a result of dog bites. Promptly, society members rushed him to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

Meanwhile, society members have expressed their concerns, citing that this incident marks the second such occurrence within the past fifteen days.

Read Also
Maratha Reservation: 500 Protesters Booked For Blocking Pune-Bengaluru Highway, Setting Tyres Ablaze
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maratha Reservation: Pune's Market Yard Closes In Support Of Reservation Demand; See Pics

Maratha Reservation: Pune's Market Yard Closes In Support Of Reservation Demand; See Pics

Maratha Reservation: Internet Services Suspended In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Liquor Sale Banned

Maratha Reservation: Internet Services Suspended In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Liquor Sale Banned

Pune: PMC's Online Auction Of Firecracker Stalls Yields Record ₹39 Lakh In Just Two Days

Pune: PMC's Online Auction Of Firecracker Stalls Yields Record ₹39 Lakh In Just Two Days

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh Invites Citizens' Suggestions For Future...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh Invites Citizens' Suggestions For Future...

AI-Powered Interface To Simplify PhD Admissions At Savitribai Phule Pune University

AI-Powered Interface To Simplify PhD Admissions At Savitribai Phule Pune University