Pune Shocker: RPF Constable Booked For Rape Of 17-Year-Old Girl From Chhattisgarh

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday booked a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable on charges of raping and confining a 17-year-old girl from Chhattisgarh in a railway quarter on Tadiwala Road. The alleged incident occurred between September 12 and September 17.

After the ordeal, the girl returned to her hometown in Chhattisgarh and filed a Zero FIR with the local police, which was subsequently forwarded to the GRP in Pune. The GRP formally registered an FIR and initiated an investigation.

According to Additional Superintendent Ganesh Shinde of GRP Pune, the constable's accomplice has been arrested, and efforts are underway to locate the constable himself.

Responding to the incident, Ramdas Bhise, the Pune railway division PRO and divisional commercial manager, confirmed that the constable has been suspended. Furthermore, an RPF inspector at the Pune railway station is also facing suspension for alleged negligence during the initial investigation.

The constable in question has been identified as Anil Pawar, while the arrested individual is named Kamlesh Tiwari.

As per the information received, the minor girl had eloped with her friend from Chhattisgarh and disembarked at the Pune railway station. The accused RPF constable reportedly encountered them and, under the pretence of offering assistance from an NGO, took them to the railway quarters on Tadiwala Road. There, he and his accomplice allegedly confined and raped her.

