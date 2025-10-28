Water Supply To Be Disrupted In Parts Of Pimpri Chinchwad On October 30 | Representative Image

Due to ongoing Metro construction work near Bhakti Shakti Chowk in Nigdi, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will undertake the shifting of a major water pipeline that carries supply from the Sector 23 Water Treatment Plant to Nehrunagar. The pipeline relocation work is scheduled for Wednesday, October 30, 2025.

To facilitate this technically crucial operation, the evening water supply on October 30 will remain suspended in several areas, including Nehrunagar, Sant Tukaramnagar, Maheshnagar, Ganganagar, Vallabhnagar, Kasarwadi, Phugewadi, and parts of Chikhali such as Hargude Vasti, Pawar Vasti, Kudalwadi, and Jadhavwadi. The next morning (Friday, October 31), residents in these areas may experience low pressure or irregular water supply.

Residents are advised to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously during this period.

“The pipeline shifting work linked to the Metro project in Nigdi is a technically significant task, and all efforts are being made to complete it within the planned timeframe. We are taking every possible measure to minimize inconvenience to citizens, and seek their cooperation,” said Pramod Ombhase, Chief Engineer, PCMC.