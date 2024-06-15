Water Crisis, Garbage Woes And More: Kharadi Residents Grapple With Civic Issues (CITIZEN CORNER) |

Kharadi, once touted as one of Pune’s fastest-growing IT hubs, is now infamous for its array of civic issues. This neighbourhood, home to numerous IT companies, residential complexes, and commercial establishments, is grappling with a multitude of problems that steadily erode the quality of life for its residents. From perpetually under construction roads to severe water crises, garbage management issues, parking chaos, and seasonal flooding, Kharadi is in disarray, with no clear plan from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to effectively address these challenges.

Roads under perpetual construction

One of the most glaring issues in Kharadi is the state of its roads. It seems that no road in this area is ever truly complete. Digging and construction have become constants in the daily lives of residents. Whether it’s for installing pipelines, laying new cables, or other infrastructural work, the roads are perpetually torn up, making commuting a nightmare. These unfinished roads not only slow down traffic but also increase wear and tear on vehicles, leading to additional expenses for residents.

Water crisis

Water scarcity is another pressing issue plaguing Kharadi. Despite being part of a major city, Kharadi experiences frequent water shortages. The irregular supply and poor quality of water force residents to rely on expensive water tankers. This crisis worsens during summer months when demand peaks but supply dwindles. The lack of a robust water management system highlights significant gaps in urban planning and resource allocation by the PMC.

Garbage management woes

Garbage disposal is a visible and smelly problem in Kharadi. The area suffers from inadequate garbage collection services, leading to piles of waste accumulating on the streets. These unattended garbage dumps not only mar the neighbourhood's aesthetics but also pose serious health risks by attracting rodents and insects. The PMC's inefficient waste management system is evident in overflowing dumpsters and the pervasive stench.

Parking chaos

With rapid development of commercial and residential properties, parking has become chaotic in Kharadi. Narrow streets and insufficient parking facilities force residents and visitors to park haphazardly, often causing traffic snarls. The absence of designated parking spaces and PMC's failure to regulate and expand parking infrastructure add to daily frustrations for people living and working in the area.

Seasonal flooding

Every monsoon, Kharadi transforms into a flood zone. Poorly constructed and maintained drainage systems cannot handle heavy rains, resulting in waterlogged streets and homes. This seasonal flooding disrupts daily life and causes extensive property damage. The lack of a comprehensive drainage and flood management plan from the PMC leaves residents to fend for themselves year after year.

(The writer is the Joint Secretary of Kharadi Resident Welfare)