Crackdown On Tinted Glass: Over 17,000 Motorists Fined In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad | X/@PCcityPolice

The Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have launched a crackdown on four-wheelers with tinted glass that restricts vision beyond the permissible limit set by the Motor Vehicles Act. So far this year, 17,131 motorists have been fined in the two cities for this particular violation. The fine for the first offence is ₹500 and repeated offences attract a fine of up to ₹1,500.

In Pune City alone, according to the data shared by the traffic department with The Free Press Journal, 6,027 motorists were fined from January 1 to June 10 this year, resulting in ₹61.22 lakh in fines. In 2023, 13,926 motorists were fined, generating a revenue of ₹1.20 crore, the data showed.

On the other hand, in the industrial city, 11,104 motorists were fined from January 1 to June 6 this year, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police shared on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle. However, they did not disclose the amount collected in fines.

जानेवारी २०२४ ते आज पर्यंत ब्लॅक फिल्म वर कारवाई : एकूण केसेस १११०४..!#ActionTaken #TintedGlasses #PimpriChinchwad pic.twitter.com/hHXF8lEUhD — पिंपरी चिंचवड पोलीस - Pimpri Chinchwad Police (@PCcityPolice) June 6, 2024

Speaking with The Free Press Journal, Rohidas Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic Department), said, "The Supreme Court has issued orders stating that the use of tinted glass is not permitted on the windscreen and side windows of vehicles. Only company-fitted tinted glass is permitted with 70% visual transmission of the light for the windscreen and rear windows." "If we find motorists violating this rule, they will be penalised," he added.

This action has been stepped up since last month as the police are under fire following the Pune Porsche case, in which a 17-year-old son of a prominent relator allegedly moved down two IT engineers in Kalyani Nagar in the early hours of May 19. According to the police, the minor, who is currently in an observation home, was in an inebriated state.

FPJ View

This crackdown on vehicles with tinted glass is a commendable move to enhance public safety. Tinted windows can conceal activities inside the vehicle, potentially facilitating criminal activities, including sexual assaults. Intensifying this drive will deter motorists in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad from using tinted glass, ensuring greater visibility and security.