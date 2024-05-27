Water Crisis Deepens in Nanded District as Lakes Dry Up and Dams Reach Critical Levels | Representational Image

The Nanded district is presently facing severe water shortage due to inadequate rainfall last year. The water level of the big, medium, and small dams is reducing rapidly, and the villagers in remote areas have to travel long distances to fetch water.

Around 35 lakes have dried up completely, and the rest have very little water. The temperature in May increased rapidly, causing water sources in the villages to evaporate.

83 proposals pending

The villagers are facing severe inconvenience due to the lack of drinking water. In all, 83 proposals to acquire private wells and borewells in the Kandhar taluka have been submitted to the district administration, of which 58 have been sanctioned. The villages will be provided water from the acquired water sources.

A proposal to provide water to Kurula, Lalwadi, Harsul, and Harilal Tanda in Khandhar taluka through tankers has been sanctioned, and these four villages are getting water through four tankers.

Only 10 percent water is left in Shrigavadi lake, while other lakes including Nandanshivni, Bhujuchiwadi, Kandarewadi, Palasawadi, Ghotka, Gogdari, Balatanwadi, Patalganga, Fakirdarawadi, Digras, Mohija, Babhulgaon, Bori, Bhojuchiwadi, Mohija Paranda, Gaul, Kartla, Nagalgaon, Jairam Tanda, Nandanshivni, Guttewadi, Savargaon, Rui, Sheladi, Kalhali, Gurkhinagar, Bore, Chikhali, Halda, Osmannagar, Panshevdi, Bamni Pike, Hipparga Shah, and others have dried up completely.

The Limboti dam has only 4.72 percent water left, Barul Dam has 24.30 percent water, and the Pethwadaj medium project has only 21.66 percent water left.