WATCH VIRAL VIDEO: Scooter Catches Fire On Pune's FC Road | Video Screengrab

A video has gone viral on social media depicting a scooter engulfed in flames at the bustling Fergusson College (FC) Road in Pune. However, the cause and date of the incident remain unknown. The footage captures a traffic police official redirecting the flow of traffic on the busy road.

Meanwhile, individuals on social media expressed surprise that no shop along the road seemed to have a fire extinguisher readily available to promptly tackle the fire.

"This emphasises the importance of every shopkeeper and police vehicle having a fire extinguisher," remarked one social media user.

Another advised caution, stating, "When the cause of a fire is unknown, avoid blindly using water as it could potentially exacerbate the situation."

Watch Viral Video:

In October last year, an Ola electric scooter burst into flames at the parking lot of DY Patil College in Pimpri. Later, the company claimed that the use of "aftermarket parts" in the scooter led to the short circuit.

Ola stated, “We have received a report of an incident with one of our scooters in Pune on October 28. The customer is safe and unharmed. Our investigation has revealed that aftermarket parts used in the scooter led to a short circuit, which resulted in the incident. Our findings have further confirmed that the battery of the vehicle is intact and functional.”

“At Ola, safety is of the highest priority, and we adhere to stringent vehicle safety and quality standards. We urge our customers to only use genuine spare parts and accessories for all service requirements and contact us online or through the nearest Ola Experience Centre for support,” the statement added.