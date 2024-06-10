WATCH VIDEOS: Punekars Throng Streets In Jubilant Celebrations After India's T20 Triumph Over Pakistan | X/@mufaddal_vohra

Following India's win over Pakistan in their ICC T20 World Cup match on Sunday night, Punekars thronged the streets in jubilant celebrations. People were seen dancing on the streets, climbing atop vehicles and waving the Indian flag in joy post-midnight.

"It is an unbelievable win. When India scored 119 runs, I thought Pakistan would easily win this game. But, this turned out to be a historical match. Jasprit Bumrah and all other bowlers bowled well," a fan said.

"Bumrah's bowling was game-changing. It changed the course of the game. We are thrilled. It is a great victory," said another fan.

In the match, Bumrah was magnificent in India's six-run victory over Pakistan in which he had figures of 3/14 in four overs which included an astounding 15 dot balls while defending a paltry total of 119 at New York's Nassau County Stadium.

After winning this thriller, India is at the top of Group A with two wins in two games and four points. Pakistan is in fourth place, having lost both their games to the USA and India. Their knockout stage chances look slim.

Meanwhile, Punekars had one more reason to celebrate on Sunday as first-time BJP MP from Pune Murlidhar Mohol was inducted as minister of state in the Narendra Modi government.

A former mayor of Pune, Mohol defeated Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar, who, incidentally had wrested BJP bastion Kasba in a recent Assembly bypoll.

"I feel fortunate that I got the opportunity to be part of the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I would like to express my gratitude towards the BJP leadership for giving me this opportunity," said Mohol.

Mohol (49) is a Maratha and his victory over Dhanegkar by more than 1.23 lakh votes helped the BJP retain Pune, Maharashtra's second-largest city and one of the country's premier industrial and commercial hubs, for the third consecutive time.

He hails from Mulshi and has graduated from Kolhapur University. He also took wrestling lessons there.

Mohol, who has attended RSS shakhas, became a corporator for the first time in 2002 and headed the standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation before becoming mayor in 2019.

He had lost the Assembly polls from the Khadakwasla seat in Pune in 2009.