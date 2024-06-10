PHOTOS: Who is Murlidhar Mohol? Know 10 Things About New Minister From Pune

By: Aakash Singh | June 10, 2024
Former Pune Mayor and newly elected Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol got portfolio in the new cabinet as an union minister
Mohol is a first-time MP and even got the place in cabinet
BJP won Pune Lok Sabha seat for the third consecutive time as he defeated Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar by more than 1.23 lakh votes
Murlidhar Mohol served as the Mayor of Pune from November 2019 to March 2022 after Mukta Tilak
By 1996, he entered politics becoming Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief for Pune
In 2002, he contested PMC elections and became corporator for the first time
BJP city president Dheeraj Ghate celebrating by distributing Jalebi to Punekars
The BJP selected Mohol, over other contenders such as former city unit chief Jagdish Mulik and RSS functionary Sunil Deodhar
Mohol's close association with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule likely played a role in the decision to nominate him
