PHOTOS: Who is Murlidhar Mohol? Know 10 Things About New Minister From Pune

By: Aakash Singh | June 10, 2024

Former Pune Mayor and newly elected Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol got portfolio in the new cabinet as an union minister

Mohol is a first-time MP and even got the place in cabinet

BJP won Pune Lok Sabha seat for the third consecutive time as he defeated Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar by more than 1.23 lakh votes

Anand Chaini

Murlidhar Mohol served as the Mayor of Pune from November 2019 to March 2022 after Mukta Tilak

By 1996, he entered politics becoming Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief for Pune

In 2002, he contested PMC elections and became corporator for the first time

BJP city president Dheeraj Ghate celebrating by distributing Jalebi to Punekars

The BJP selected Mohol, over other contenders such as former city unit chief Jagdish Mulik and RSS functionary Sunil Deodhar

Mohol's close association with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule likely played a role in the decision to nominate him

BJP