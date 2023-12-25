WATCH VIDEOS: Here's Why Several Cars Broke Down On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Due To Burning Clutch Plates |

During the recent festive season, Mumbai-Pune Expressway faced its typical challenges of traffic congestion, and this year, several cars reportedly broke down due to burning clutch plates. Amit Paranjape shed light on potential reasons behind these breakdowns, citing constant engine revving in stop-and-go traffic, insufficient maintenance, and lack of basic checks. As commuters expressed their concerns about toll booth delays and mismanagement on social media, the once-praised expressway now grapples with efficiency issues during peak hours.

Technology Entrepreneur Amit Paranjape in a post on X explained probable reasons behind the breakdown.

Offered insights into the recent breakdowns on the Bor Ghat, he highlighted several probable reasons, stating, "Witnessed overheated/broken down cars climbing up the Bor Ghat on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Reasons include constant engine revving in stop-and-go traffic leading to engine overheating and clutch-plate wear. Proper clutch usage is essential. Small cars should minimise AC load while ascending steep ghats – advisable to switch it off. Regular car maintenance is crucial; city-driving reliability may not translate on highways. Avoid overloading. Perform basic checks like tire air-pressure, tire condition, coolant levels before a highway drive. Keep an eye on diagnostic alerts – cars often provide warnings before breaking down, such as engine coolant temperature." Paranjape's observations serve as valuable advice for highway travellers to prevent breakdowns and ensure a smoother journey.

Saw a few overheated/broken down cars today, climbing up the Bor Ghat on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.



Few reasons I can think of...



1. Constant revving of engines (with clutch pressed) in extended stop-and-go traffic - resulting in engine overheating and clutch-plate wear. Use… https://t.co/8ovSnCccMm — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) December 24, 2023

Cars breakdown on the Mumbai-Pune expressway due to burning clutch plates this afternoon 😱



Request to all Punekars, Mumbaikars, prefer public transport, avoid unnecessary travelling on this route. This will worsen the traffic even more, tomorrow.



Tomorrow's the real decider.… https://t.co/7se86HPWGM pic.twitter.com/WyzUMjEzA8 — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) December 24, 2023

Traffic on expressway

As the holiday season peaks, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, connecting major cities and gateway to popular destinations like Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani, experiences a surge in congestion. Travelers complain about extended travel times and frequent snarls, questioning the expressway's effectiveness.

In response to the anticipated Christmas holiday traffic, Additional Director General (Traffic) Ravinder Kumar Singal issued a crucial advisory, urging heavy vehicle owners to avoid the expressway between 6 am and 12 noon from Saturday to Monday. Singal emphasised the need for coordination to prevent simultaneous heavy vehicle and car movement in the ghat sections, which often leads to traffic snarls.

This advisory aims to ensure a smoother traffic flow during the festive period, promoting safer and more convenient journeys for all commuters, while addressing potential gridlocks on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.