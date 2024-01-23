WATCH VIDEO: Wax Statue Of Maratha Quota Leader Manoj Jarange Patil Unveiled At Karla Wax Museum |

In a symbolic tribute tribute to the leader championing Maratha reservation Manoj Jarange Patil, a father-son duo in Karla village near Lonavla crafted a wax statue of Manoj Jarange Patil at the local wax museum.

Jarange Patil, leading a march for Maratha reservation, may visit the statue soon. Crafted in three months by Ashok and Rushi Mhalaskar, the statue mirrors Jarange Patil's height. There's excitement about his possible visit.

Leaders of the Maratha Morcha, Bhau Hulawale and Kiran Gayakwad, expressed anticipation, mentioning that the leader is expected to make a stop in Lonavala and may visit the museum.

Ashok and Rishi Mhalskar mentioned the statue symbolising Jarange Patil's fight for Maratha reservation.

"Jarange Patil has done significant work for the Maratha community, and we decided to unveil this statue as a contribution to our society," said Ashok Mhalsakar who crafted this statue in just over three months.

Jarange Patil's ongoing Padayatra for Maratha reservation entered its 4th day, moving from Ranjangaon, Pune to Mumbai today. Despite discussions with officials, Jarange Patil stands firm on immediate implementation, hoping for protest permission in Mumbai.

Watch the statue here:

Watch | Wax Statue of Manoj Jarange Patil Unveiled at Karla Wax Museum in Lonavala as a Tribute to His Advocacy for Maratha Reservation. #ManojJarangePatil #MarathaReservation #Lonavala pic.twitter.com/HNRHFkIswW — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 23, 2024

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil's 4th day of the Padayatra, demanding immediate implementation of Maratha reservation, saw him continuing the march from Ranjangaon, Pune to Mumbai. Firm on his demand, Patil expressed hope for protest permission at Azad Maidan or Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Having met the Marathwada Divisional Commissioner, Patil remains resolute in demanding immediate reservation, citing discussions about Kunbi certificates for Maratha community members. He anticipates permission for protests in Mumbai.

Maratha reservation protests reignited in Maharashtra on Friday as Manoj Jarange Patil led a march to Mumbai demanding immediate implementation of the Maratha reservation.

The Supreme Court posted for hearing on January 24 a curative petition filed by the Maharashtra government challenging its May 5, 2021 judgment, which had held the Maratha reservation law unconstitutional.

The curative petition is the last chance available to the people or parties in the case after the review petition is dismissed.