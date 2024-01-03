Maratha Agitation: Jarange-Patil, CM Shinde Hold Video Conference; Activist Cries 'Lack Of Co-Operation' From Junior Govt Officials

Manoj Jarange-Patil (left) CM Eknath Shinde (right) | File pic

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his ministerial colleagues including his deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar held a video conference with Manoj Jarange-Patil on Tuesday in which the activist accused junior state officials of failing to provide MarathaKunbi records to the committee that is studying ways to expedite the process of granting reservation to Marathas.

The committee, set up to determine the standard operating procedure, including legal and administrative framework, for giving caste certificates to members of the Maratha community referred to as Kunbis in Nizam-era documents, is getting able support from senior officials, the activist said, adding that lack of co-operation from junior staff is hampering its work.

Lack Of Co-Operation From Officials, Says Jarange-Patil

Jarange-Patil, who attended the meeting from Jalna, told the ministers that the extended family members of Kunbis should be included in the quota and asked the government to take a decision in this regard by January 20.

"I ended my hunger strike after you gave your word that families and friends of those whose records are found in Nizam-era documents would be included in the quota. You must take a decision on this issue by the 20th of January," he said. Shinde promised JarangePatil that the authorities would take action against officers who are not co-operating with the committee.